In New York’s ‘Little Palestine’, fans cheer for Spain in World Cup final

Tournament has showcased unity and solidarity in Brooklyn’s seizable Arab American community, football fans say.

New York, United States – Zein Rimawi says he’s not much of a football fan, but when asked for his pick for the FIFA World Cup final, Rimawi blurted: “Spain.”

“You don’t need to finish the question,” the 72-year-old told Al Jazeera.

Sitting in his office in the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of New York with a Palestinian flag behind him, Rimawi said football cannot be separated from politics.

“I support countries that support our causes, especially the Palestinian cause,” added Rimawi, who serves as the chair of the Arab American Federation nonprofit.

His support for Spain, who will face off against Argentina for football’s most prized trophy on Sunday, echoes the sentiments of many among the large Arab American community.

Here, Palestinian emblems – graffiti, keffiyeh patterns, tatreez embroidery and watermelons – appear nearly everywhere.

The neighbourhood is nicknamed Little Palestine, but in reality, it is a melting pot of Arab-American and other immigrant communities from across the world.

With the final taking place in neighbouring New Jersey, World Cup fever is raging in Bay Ridge.

Palestinian restaurants, Yemeni cafes, Lebanese grocery stores and corner shops all have the flags of the participating teams displayed.

While the tournament has been a festival of football, Rimawi called it a “political summit”.

So Spain, which recognised the State of Palestine in 2024 and has been a vocal critic of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, is a natural choice for Arab fans, he argued.

“I didn’t know who Hossam Hassan was,” he said, referring to Egypt’s head coach.

Advertisement

“But when he raised the Palestinian flag, I instantly became a fan.”

‘We’re for Spain with all our hearts’

Across 5th Avenue at Al Reef Bakery, Talal Abdraboh had a similar take.

He said Spain’s support for Palestinians and the Arabs’ presence in Andalusia for centuries make the team endearing to fans in the community.

“It’s not about bias against Argentina. If any team that’s not Arab were facing Spain, we would support Spain,” he said.

“We’re for Spain with all our hearts.”

The bakery has a large mural of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and another featuring a Palestinian woman baking with the words of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, “I long for the bread of my mother.”

“The Arab community was immersed in this World Cup, especially when Arab teams were playing,” Abdraboh told Al Jazeera as he cut a loaf of bread into vertical strips.

“All the Arab fans were raising the Palestinian flag. So, when any Arab team was playing, we were cheering for them as Palestinians.”

A record eight Arab teams participated in the 2026 tournament, with Morocco going the farthest before losing to France in the quarterfinals.

Egypt made it to the round of 16, but they crashed out after squandering a two-goal lead against Argentina amid a series of controversial refereeing decisions that included ruling out an Egyptian goal for a soft foul in the build-up after a VAR review.

Arab unity

For many Arab New Yorkers, the tournament showcased the community’s unity.

Mahmoud Kasem, the owner of Al-Aqsa Bakery, installed a large TV screen outside his restaurant and gave out free falafel for major Arab teams’ matches, attracting people from across Bay Ridge.

“Not everything is about business. I love soccer. Across the Arab world, we are infatuated with the game. I wanted to create a beautiful atmosphere as we do in Palestine. Put a TV outside and tell people, ‘Come and watch,'” Kasem told Al Jazeera.

“The beauty of it is seeing the Palestinians, the Lebanese, the Moroccans, the Jordanians, everyone get together. I love unity. I love community and being all together.”

He added that he wishes Arab leaders would follow the example of people in the diaspora and eliminate borders and disputes.

Kasem said he convinced police officers who complained about his show partially closing down the street to drop their grievances, invoking the celebrations that took place across the city when the New York Knicks won the NBA championship.

Advertisement

Like many people in Bay Ridge, Kasem is hoping for a Spanish win on Sunday. He highlighted Arab and Spanish cultural, linguistic and musical similarities and lauded the positions of the government in Madrid.

“When Palestine was bombed, they took a stance. When Lebanon was bombed, they took a stance,” he told Al Jazeera. “They stand with humanity. They stand with freedom.”

Kasem added that many Palestinians support Real Madrid and Barcelona in club football.

Beyond the Spanish government, many Spanish celebrities and footballers have expressed solidarity with Palestine.

Last year, the Basque side Athletic Club – home to Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon and winger Nico Williams – officially called for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Kasem said politics should stay out of football, but it was FIFA that politicised the sport after handing US President Donald Trump its inaugural Peace Prize and suspending Russia over the invasion of Ukraine while refusing to ban Israel for the genocide in Gaza.

Argentina-Israel vibes

Some fans have linked the Argentinian team to Israel because of the pro-Israel policies of the government of President Javier Melei.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also expressed support for Argentina. Israeli flags were also spotted during Argentina’s match with Egypt.

But the Argentinian team and players have not taken a position on the conflict.

In 2018, Argentina cancelled a friendly match with Israel in Jerusalem after pressure from Palestinian rights activists.

So some Arab Americans are still backing Argentina, arguing that the magic that Lionel Messi produces transcends politics.

Karim Bouzeraa, a 24-year-old barber in Bay Ridge, said the Israeli flags do not represent Argentinian football.

“Messi is a legend,” he told Al Jazeera. “Twenty years of competition is not something easy. We’ve seen other legends, but no one with the same longevity.”

Bouzeraa said regardless of who’s cheering for whom in the final, it was heartwarming to see Arab fans get behind all of their teams in the tournament.

“At the end of the day, we are all Arabs – one blood. Hopefully in the next World Cup we see many Arab teams, so we can support them,” he said.