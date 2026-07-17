World Cup 2026 post label
Sport|World Cup 2026

World Cup third-place playoff: What are France and England playing for?

Didier Deschamps takes charge ⁠of Les Bleus for the final time while Kylian Mbappe is chasing individual history.

Save

epa13111833 Kylian Mbappe of France reacts after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals match France against Spain, in Dallas, USA, 14 July 2026. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Kylian Mbappe is still in the running for the Golden Boot [EPA]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 17 Jul 2026

France and England will have to pick themselves up from crushing World Cup semifinal defeats for Saturday’s third-place game.

France’s hopes of reaching a third successive World Cup final were emphatically ended ⁠by Spain in a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday, while England suffered their own heartbreak a day later with a 2-1 loss to Argentina.

With both teams physically and emotionally drained after deep runs through the expanded 48-team tournament, however, the traditional bronze-medal match may feel like an unwanted assignment for players who arrived in North America dreaming of lifting the trophy.

“None of these players, none of the French players want to play ⁠this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to ⁠be in the final,” England coach Thomas Tuchel said.

But others may be more motivated, with Didier Deschamps taking charge ⁠of Les Bleus for the final time and Kylian Mbappe chasing individual history.

Deschamps’ farewell

The Miami match will bring down the curtain on Deschamps’ 14-year reign, during which he led France to the 2018 World Cup title, the final four years later and three successive World Cup semifinals.

While the 57-year-old ‌had hoped to leave with a second world title as a coach, Saturday offers his players one last opportunity to send off the man who established France as one of international football’s most consistent forces over the past decade.

France's head coach Didier Deschamps (R) and France's assistant coach Guy Stephan (L) sit in a bus as the team departs from their hotel to travel to Miami on July 16, 2026, in Boston, ahead of the 2026 World Cup bronze medal match between France and England. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Deschamps and assistant coach Guy Stephan [AFP]

Golden Boot race

France are expected to rotate their starting lineup significantly, giving opportunities to players who have featured less during the tournament, while Tuchel could take a similar approach after his side’s exhausting campaign.

Advertisement

There could, however, be one compelling ⁠reason for France captain Mbappe to start.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals at this World Cup and 20 in the tournament overall, leaving him in contention for the Golden Boot ⁠and within reach of the all-time scoring record.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi currently tops the charts with eight goals and four assists (which are used as tiebreakers when the number of goals is level) and holds the all-time record with 21 goals.

With little collective ⁠pressure attached to the third-place playoff, the match could offer Mbappe a final opportunity to turn a disappointing end to France’s campaign into another landmark moment in a career already defined by the World Cup.

Meanwhile, England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both have six goals and have an outside chance of claiming the Golden Boot – if they feature.

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe and Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026.
Mbappe and Spain’s Rodri fight for the ball during the semifinal [AFP]

Getting minutes

England will have their own disappointment to overcome after coming agonisingly close ‌to Sunday’s final, and Tuchel may also use the game to give minutes to members of his squad who have spent much of the tournament on the sidelines.

The stakes may be lower than either team wanted, but ‌for ‌fringe players there will be an opportunity to make a final impression.

A little more cash

The third-placed side take home $2m more in prize money compared with the fourth-placed side – $29m and $27m respectively.

Advertisement