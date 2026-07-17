Herbert leads British Open golf, equals record lowest score at a major

Australian golfer Herbert ended the second round of the British Open with a two-shot lead on eight-under lead.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert came ⁠⁠within a five-foot putt of becoming the ⁠⁠first golfer to shoot 61 in a men’s major as he took a two-shot lead at the British Open with a brilliant second-round 62 that was matched by Sam Burns at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

Herbert, 30, finished on Friday with an eight-under lead and would have gone out on Saturday with big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau, who finished on seven under after an impressive 66.

Only five rounds of 62 had ever been completed at a men’s ⁠⁠major, but two arrived within minutes on a sun-baked course as Herbert and American Burns made it one of the most remarkable scoring days in Open Championship history.

But there was late ⁠⁠drama as the twice US Open champion was hit with a two-shot penalty by the R&A after being adjudged to have inadvertently improved the area of his intended swing by treading down long grass after finding rough at the fifth.

DeChambeau was seen in animated discussion with rules officials as he was driven back in a buggy to the scene of the incident where his ball had ended up in long grass.

Later, he emerged from a cabin and headed to the range without speaking to reporters other than to ask, “Are you guys ‌‌having a great night?”

Three Americans, first-round leader Jackson Suber, Cameron Young and Ryan Gerard, were the closest challengers to Herbert on six under.

Their compatriot Burns was a further stroke back alongside South Korean Kim Si-woo and DeChambeau. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, attempting to become the first man since Ireland’s Padraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the Claret Jug, struggled for momentum, but a second successive 68 left him lurking in a large pack on four under.

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Northern Ireland’s world number two Rory McIlroy, bidding for his second Open title, ensured he will be around for the weekend with his three-under 67 leaving him seven shots adrift.

Herbert looked dejected as he shook hands with his playing partners on the 18th despite equalling the 62s by Branden Grace at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, Rickie Fowler ⁠⁠and Xander Schauffele at the 2023 US Open, and Schauffele and Shane Lowry at the 2024 PGA Championship.

“It was a lot ⁠⁠of fun, those first 12 holes; I don’t think I’ve ever played golf that well before,” Herbert, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, said.

“There was a great buzz out there, and it felt like everyone wanted it to happen. I felt like I kind of let everyone down a bit missing that putt on the last.”