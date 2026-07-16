World Cup: Why is there a third-place playoff between France and England?

When was it introduced, does it have an impact on the Golden Boot race and what do the managers think?

France play England on Saturday in the 2026 World Cup’s third-place playoff – or “bronze final” as FIFA now calls it – after losing their respective semifinals.

Most players and fans of defeated semifinalists just want to go home although some teams welcome an opportunity to play one final World Cup game and see finishing third in the tournament as a genuine achievement.

The game could also have implications for the Golden Boot race.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third-place playoff:

Why is there a third-place playoff at the World Cup?

It is an opportunity for a team to claim a figurative bronze medal and podium finish and is theoretically an exciting match-up between two top teams.

An extra game is also an opportunity for FIFA and the host city to generate more revenue and helps broadcasters fill a scheduling gap between Wednesday’s last semifinal and Sunday’s final.

When was the third-place playoff introduced?

It was first introduced in the second World Cup in 1934 when Germany beat Austria 3-2 to take third place.

While the playoff was also held in 1938, the last tournament before a hiatus due to World War II, it was not held at the following 1950 edition.

It was reinstated in 1954 and has been at every World Cup since.

Does it have an impact on the Golden Boot race?

Goals scored in the third-place playoff count in the race for the Golden Boot because it is a sanctioned World Cup game.

In 1958, Just Fontaine scored four goals for France in their 6-3 win over West Germany, which helped him set the still-standing record of 13 goals scored by a single player in a World Cup.

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Saturday’s game could have a bearing on who wins the Golden Boot in this edition.

While Argentina’s Lionel Messi currently tops the charts with eight goals and four assists (which are used as tiebreakers when the number of goals is level), France’s Kylian Mbappe has eight goals and three assists while England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both have six goals.

Is a trophy or medal awarded for the playoff winner?

No, but the third-placed side take home $2m more in prize money compared with the fourth-placed side.

Have France or England ever won the World Cup third-place playoff?

France have won two of their three third-place playoffs – the 1958 win over West Germany and a defeat of Belgium 4-2 after extra time in 1986.

France lost to Poland in 1982 but rested several key players, such as Michel Platini, after their bitter defeat to West Germany in the semifinals.

England lost both of their previous third-place playoffs – losing 2-1 to hosts Italy in 1990 and 2-0 to Belgium in 2018.

Which team has finished third most often?

Germany have finished third at the World Cup on four occasions, more than any other team.

Where and when is the 2026 playoff being held?

It will take place at Miami Stadium in the US state of Florida with kickoff at 5pm (21:00 GMT).

What have the managers said about Saturday’s game?

France boss Didier Deschamps: “There’s a third-place finish to play for, so we’ll do everything we can to get it. We’re not where we wanted or expected to be. The disappointment matches our ambitions, … but we have to accept it. We have no other choice.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel: “Nobody of [England’s] players, nobody of the French players wants to play for this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is.”