All the biggest moments, heated exchanges, fouls and stats from the first 45 minutes of the heated semifinal in Atlanta.

Heated exchanges between players, contested fouls, but no goals marked the first half of the World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina in Atlanta.

The highly anticipated match on Wednesday is being played in a tense atmosphere as the reigning world champions face a top-10 ranked team for the first time in the tournament.

The match heated up quickly, as arms went flying and words were exchanged between players from both sides, but the first half ended with everything except a goal or even a shot on goal.

What were the key moments of the England vs Argentina World Cup semifinal?

Two minutes into the match, Jude Bellingham was fouled by Leandro Paredes with an elbow shove in the face.

Another couple of minutes in, an Elliott Anderson challenge on Lionel Messi brought down the Argentina captain and earned the England player a retaliatory foul from Enzo Fernandez. The referee remained uninterested, though, leaving the England bench howling.

Anderson earned England their second free kick as he was fouled by Giuliano Simeone in the seventh minute, but England failed to convert it into anything.

England kept the ball in the Argentinian half, building attacks on the left flank, but were unable to convert them into shots on goal.

In the 13th minute, Anderson and Fernandez were at it again, and they looked ready to full-on clash on the pitch, with Morgan Rogers and Paredes joining the party. England believed they were wronged by the Argentinian midfielder as head coach Thomas Tuchel remonstrated on the touchline. Yet again, no cards came out.

Advertisement

How many cards were given in the England vs Argentina semifinal?

Both teams received one card each, starting with Anderson in the 38th minute for his challenge on Messi, which brought together players from both teams in a heated scuffle.

Soon after, in the 42nd minute, Argentina’s Martinez was booked for pulling back Rogers, which Martinez reacted to in protest before the match continued.

How many fouls were made in the first half of the semifinal?

England had seven fouls, while Argentina had 12.

What were the head-to-head stats in the first half of the England vs Argentina semifinal?

England enjoyed 44 percent possession, with Argentina dominating with 56 percent.