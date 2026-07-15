One of the best players in world football, Spain’s 19-year-old Lamine Yamal is gearing up for his first World Cup final.

On Monday, a day before Spain faced France in the World Cup semifinal, a cheerful Lamine Yamal – decked in glittering chunky necklaces – faced the media.

The eve of the high-stakes knockout game coincidentally also marked the football prodigy’s 19th birthday, and unsurprisingly, came the most obvious question: “What would be your ideal birthday gift, Lamine?”

“I haven’t received many gifts yet. The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York,” he said.

In the sweltering heat of Atlanta and after 90 minutes of a masterclass in control, Spain downed France, fulfilling Yamal’s birthday wish of reaching the World Cup final.

As Yamal prepares for his second major final, here’s everything to know about his personal background and promising career:

Multicultural roots

Born in the Esplugues de Llobregat municipality in Barcelona, Spain, Yamal is of Moroccan descent via his father, Mounir Nasraoui, and Equatoguinean descent through his mother, Sheila Ebana.

Officially called “Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana”, the teenager simply goes by “Lamine Yamal”, his compound first name, when playing for Spain or his club, Barcelona.

It is common for Spanish players to use just their first name; for example, Yamal’s Spain teammate, Pedri, or greats of the past, Xavi and Iniesta.

The story behind Yamal’s name

“Lamine” is a common name in West African culture with Arabic links. It roughly translates to faithful or trustworthy in Arabic, while Yamal is a variant of the widely used Arabic name Jamal, which can be translated as beauty, grace or charm.

Advertisement

The reason behind the Arabic name? Yamal is a practising Muslim and is often seen celebrating his goals by performing the sajdah, the act of bending down in prostration to God that Muslims perform during daily prayers.

Support for Palestine

Away from football, Yamal is also loved by many across the world for showing his solidarity with Palestine. Earlier this year, during Barcelona’s trophy parade, he was seen waving a Palestinian flag from inside an open-top bus to cheers from jubilant crowds.

A star is born

A product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Yamal broke into the La Liga club’s first-team squad in 2023-24 – a fact that seems almost unbelievable given the rapid trajectory of his career.

The very next season, Yamal played a huge part in Barcelona’s domestic treble success, which saw the Catalan side win the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup).

Known for his pace, dribbling and passing abilities, Yamal’s playing style has often drawn comparisons with Argentina’s World Cup winner Lionel Messi – a player he looked up to in his childhood – and Brazil’s veteran forward Neymar, who also had a major influence on his game.

Euro 2024: Yamal’s breakout tournament

Yamal, the youngest player and scorer for Spain, first made the world take note of his talent during La Roja’s triumphant European championship run two years ago, playing with maturity far beyond his age.

As the youngest player to feature in the tournament, he bagged a tournament-high four assists and one stunning goal against France in the semifinal – figures that earned him the accolade of the Young Player of the Tournament by UEFA’s team of technical observers.

What was his first major tournament also turned into his best one yet as Yamal lived up to his billing as the “wonderkid”.

World Cup 2026: The story continues

An injury before the World Cup affected Yamal’s performance in North America, with the teenager struggling to reach peak form in the group stage.

Despite just one goal in the tournament so far, he has made a sizeable contribution to the team’s dream run. Yamal has been Spain’s main advantage creator in attack, helping his teammates build chances or score, and most notably, he won them a penalty in the semifinal against France.

Yamal can thus take pride in Spain’s victories over France and Portugal in the semifinals and the round of 16, respectively, which sent superstars Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo home.

Advertisement

Next up for him could be a potential meeting with his childhood hero, Messi, should Argentina down England to reach back-to-back finals.

Yamal is set to become the third-youngest player to feature in a World Cup final; only Pele and Giuseppe Bergomi have featured at a younger age.

Winning the final would complete a rare World Cup-Euros double title for Yamal, made all the more impressive by the fact that it could be achieved at the age of 19.

Statistically, Spain have been unbeaten when Yamal has played. He has also started 12 games at the World Cup and Euros combined and won all of them – the best 100 percent win rate of any European player across the two competitions when starting.

Some of Yamal’s best achievements