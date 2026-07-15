European Athletics moves to curb on-screen sexualisation of female athletes

The guidelines are based on feedback from athletes who said certain camera shots can cause discomfort and distractions.

European Athletics and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have introduced guidelines aimed at preventing the sexualisation of female athletes through camera angles and the use of replays.

“The development of filming guidelines is a crucial step toward eliminating harmful portrayals of women in our sports while maintaining the highest level of storytelling and technical excellence,” European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said on Wednesday.

The guidelines, titled “Raising the Bar”, follow feedback from athletes who said certain camera shots can cause discomfort and distractions by drawing attention away from their performances.

Broadcasters are advised to avoid prolonged close-up shots of specific body parts, low-angle views filmed from behind or beneath athletes, and slow-motion replays that do not contribute to the understanding of the sporting action.

The guidelines aim to ensure coverage remains focused on athletic performance and reduce the risk of footage being taken out of context and shared inappropriately online.

The organisations also encouraged production teams to use wider camera angles that capture the full scope of an athlete’s movement and performance.

Former world long jump champion Ivana Spanovic said broadcasters should use innovative camera angles, including aerial views, and educational graphics to help explain various aspects of athletic performances.

“Our sport offers numerous opportunities to showcase technique and the beauty of movement, like displaying slow-motion shots that highlight technical precision, such as the take-off moment or the perfect stride,” the Serbian added.

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The guidelines share animated visuals for filming high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, and running events through “positive” and “negative” angles, which are marked with a checkmark or cross, respectively, and accompanying explanations.

In high jump, for example, “a low camera angle underneath the athlete has a high chance of generating compromising images,” the guidelines read, adding that “slow-motion replays of the athlete clearing the bar diminishes technical insight and may produce compromising images.”

The guidelines also explained that while certain shots are zoomed in, the replay does not offer anything to the commentator or the audience.

Explanations were also provided for how to effectively and respectfully capture athletes’ emotions, celebrations, and interactions with coaches.

“The sexualisation of women athletes through selective camera angles and editing choices continues to be a significant concern across many sports broadcasts,” said Glen Killane, executive director of EBU Sport.

“Lingering shots on bodies, low-angle cameras that capture revealing views, and excessive slow-motion replays that serve no technical or storytelling purpose are among the issues observed in the media coverage of women’s athletics competitions today.

“These choices carry profound implications. They shape audience perception by diverting attention from the remarkable achievements and technical skills of women athletes, and risk perpetuating harmful stereotypes,” he added.

The document, which is available for use by all broadcasters, said: “We hope these guidelines feel less like a set of restrictions and more like the beginning of a conversation between broadcasters, directors, camera operators and athletes, that we can continue together.”