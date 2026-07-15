Argentine VP calls England ‘pirates’ ahead of World Cup semifinal clash

Argentina vice president's remarks are made ahead of the World Cup semifinal against England and amid a sovereignty dispute.

Argentina’s Vice President Victoria Villarruel has called the English “usurping pirates” ahead of the two countries’ World Cup semifinal clash.

“We play against the usurping pirates. It’s not just another match,” Villarruel said in a post on X.

The iconic football match will take place against the backdrop of a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

“I’m not going to be politically correct or keep a cool head – it’s always something more against the English,” Villarruel wrote.

“It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last run, and it’s about stopping the invaders in their tracks,” she continued, referring to the late soccer legend Diego Maradona and current star striker Lionel Messi.

“Go Argentina! Because until our very last breath, we will keep claiming what is ours!” she wrote, echoing a popular anthem sung by Argentine fans during the tournament.

Villarruel’s father fought in the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina’s military dictatorship and the United Kingdom over the South Atlantic islands, whose sovereignty remains contested.

The 74-day conflict ended in a British victory, leaving 649 Argentines and 255 Britons dead.

The vice president’s remarks stood in contrast to those of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and several players, who sought to play down the political and historical significance of the match.

“It’s a football match, plain and simple. So, mixing the two would be madness,” Scaloni said.

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On Tuesday, Argentine Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva said that under the security plan for the semifinal in Atlanta, fans would banned from bringing flags or other items referencing the Falkland Islands into the stadium.