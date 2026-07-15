England and Argentina renew their World Cup rivalry after 24 years, as Harry Kane and Lionel Messi clash in a seismic semifinal showdown.

Who: England vs Argentina

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – semifinal 2

Where: Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States

When: Wednesday at 3pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 16:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

Years of political history and football rivalry will collide in Atlanta when England face Argentina in a World Cup semifinal for the ages.

From the controversial “Hand of God” goal by Diego Maradona in 1986 to David Beckham being red-carded for kicking Diego Simeone in 1998, sporting contests between England and Argentina are often theatrical, tense and tricky.

Then, there is also the lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands.

Divided by geography and conflict, England and Argentina are vastly different in many ways, yet at this World Cup, they have at least one thing in common – both have made a habit of surviving on the edge.

For England, the plan is simple: Find a way to stop the magical force of Lionel Messi and reach their first final in six decades.

And for Argentina? To grind again and chase history in back-to-back finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about this semifinal:

How did England and Argentina reach the semifinals?

England topped Group L with seven points, beating Croatia and Panama and drawing with Ghana. They needed a second-half comeback to beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the round of 32 and knocked out cohosts Mexico 3-2 in a scintillating last-16 contest at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

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In the quarterfinals, they came from a goal down to beat Norway 2-1 in extra time.

Argentina had a strong showing in the first round, topping Group J by beating Algeria, Austria and Jordan. In the round of 32, they were pushed to their limits before squeezing past Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, and came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in a controversial last-16 contest which drew allegations of officiating bias.

Against Switzerland in the quarterfinals, they again played a full 120 minutes before securing a 3-1 win.

At last, Messi meets England

From winning the World Cup to Copa America, lifting the Champions League trophy to the Ballon d’Or, and kissing the Golden Ball, Messi has achieved almost everything possible in football.

But in his 21 years playing for Argentina, there is one thing he has not done: face England.

The 39-year-old forward will play against the Three Lions for the first time, 21 years on from the red card he received in the early days of his career, which denied him the chance in a 2005 friendly.

“I have played against everyone except England, and it is special because they are a major nation, a powerhouse, and it is always nice to play against a side like that, especially in a World Cup semifinal,” Messi said.

With eight goals in six matches, Messi is enjoying a World Cup campaign like no other as he bids for his first Golden Boot. As the captain, he is also leading Argentina’s charge to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Should they beat England, Argentina would be in their third final in four World Cups, and Messi could follow in the footsteps of Brazil’s great, Cafu, who played in three in a row from 1994 to 2002 – even Maradona only ever played in two.

“Getting to another semifinal is not a normal, mundane thing, so this is something we should really enjoy because we don’t know if it will happen again,” Messi said.

Pickford backs England to keep cool in tense clash

Generations in England have not seen their team lift a major trophy. Their only success came when hosting the 1966 World Cup.

This current squad – headlined by the dynamic duo of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham – is, however, within touching distance of making history, by not only winning a second trophy, but a first on foreign soil.

Before the game, though, Thomas Tuchel’s side knows the pressure is firmly on them, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the team can cope.

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“You’ve seen throughout the tournament our desire to win tackles. We’ve not got into any scuffles or anything,” he said on Monday.

“We’ve been very well respected within the game. Decisions go our way [or] they don’t go our way, we just reset, we go again, and we let the football do the talking.”

England, fourth in the FIFA rankings, two spots below Argentina, are set to feature in a fourth semifinal in the last five major tournaments.

England vs Argentina predictions

As of Tuesday, Opta’s supercomputer gives England a 39.1 percent probability of winning in regulation time, while Argentina’s chances of winning are 31.6 percent.

The model estimates a 29.3 percent probability of the game going to extra time.

Who is the referee for England vs Argentina?

Referee: Ismail Elfath (US)

Assistant referee 1: Corey Parker (US)

Assistant referee 2: Kyle Atkins (US)

Fourth official: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Reserve assistant referee: Daniele Bindoni (Italy)

England vs Argentina: Kickoff time, where to watch

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer (8pm, British Summer Time)

Argentina: TyC Sports, TyC Play (4pm, Argentina Standard Time)

USA: Fox, Fox One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network, Peacock, Universo (3pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

Where is England vs Argentina being played?

England will play Argentina in the second semifinal at Atlanta Stadium, commonly known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. It is the last of the seven World Cup matches held at this venue, which has a capacity of 68,239 for the tournament.

The stadium, boasting a retractable roof and a 360-degree halo video display, undoubtedly has the most space-age architecture of the 16 host cities.

What is the weather forecast for Atlanta?

AccuWeather forecasts rain on Wednesday afternoon. “Some sun with a thundery shower,” it says.

England vs Argentina: Head-to-head

Overall, they have met 14 times in competitive and friendly matches.

England lead the head-to-head record with six wins, while Argentina have three. Five games ended in a draw.

England vs Argentina: Past results

England 3-2 Argentina (International friendly, 2005)

3-2 Argentina (International friendly, 2005) England 1-0 Argentina (World Cup 2002, group stage)

1-0 Argentina (World Cup 2002, group stage) England 0-0 Argentina (International friendly, 2000)

Argentina 2-2 England (4-3 on penalties, World Cup 1998, round of 16)

2-2 England (4-3 on penalties, World Cup 1998, round of 16) England 2-2 Argentina (Challenge Cup, 1991)

Who does the winner face in the final and when?

The winner of the semifinal between Argentina and England will face either France or Spain in Sunday’s final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

England vs Argentina: Team news

England midfielder Declan Rice, who has been struggling with illness, is a doubt, while veteran player Jordan Henderson is out with a wrist injury.

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No injuries reported in the Argentina camp.

England’s predicted lineup

(4-1-3-2): Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Argentina’s predicted lineup

(4-1-3-2): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez