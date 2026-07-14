World Cup semifinal: Key players to watch in England vs Argentina clash

Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane will be among the stars on show during Wednesday’s match in Atalanta.

The latest chapter in one of world football’s biggest rivalries will be written on Wednesday as England and Argentina clash in the World Cup semifinals in Atlanta.

It’s certain to be a hotly contested encounter with the two nations facing each other for the first time in 21 years.

Some of the biggest names in world football will be in action, including Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Here’s a closer look at the key players who could decide Wednesday’s semifinal.

Jude Bellingham

World Cup 2026 statistics:

Goals: 6

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 574

The Real Madrid star has been a pivotal player for England at this tournament, scoring several crucial goals to drag the Three Lions to the semifinal stage.

He scored twice in Miami on Saturday as England came from behind to beat Norway and also grabbed a brace during a brutal Round of 16 tie against Mexico.

Those goals mean he is the first player to score twice in consecutive knockout matches at the World Cup since Diego Maradona in 1986.

The 23-year-old is certain to have a big part to play in Wednesday’s crunch encounter.

Harry Kane

World Cup 2026 statistics:

Goals: 6

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 627

The Russia 2018 Golden Boot winner is in the hunt to win the award for an unprecedented second title after another prolific tournament.

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Kane scored twice in England’s opening match against Croatia and repeated that feat in their first knockout match against DR Congo. He also scored a crucial penalty against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

Kane struggled in the Miami heat against Norway on Saturday, but he’s returning to the air conditioned comforts of Atlanta – the venue where he scored a brace against DR Congo.

England’s all-time leading World Cup goalscorer will be a real concern for Argentina heading into Wednesday’s tie.

Anthony Gordon

World Cup 2026 statistics:

Goals: 0

Assists: 3

Minutes played: 327

After signing for Barcelona from Newcastle on the eve of the World Cup, there was plenty of focus on Anthony Gordon in England’s early matches.

He started the tournament slowly, but the left winger has come alive during the knockout stages and set up Jude Bellingham for England’s opener against Norway on Saturday.

He also won a penalty in Mexico City, as England went 3-1 up against cohosts Mexico.

Lionel Messi

World Cup 2026 statistics:

Goals: 8

Assists: 2

Minutes played: 608

The Argentinian legend has played a vital role for his country at this tournament, scoring eight goals and setting up two more as the defending champions marched into the last four.

He started the tournament in fine form, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game.

He’s since netted against Austria, Jordan, Cape Verde and Egypt.

Messi has never faced England before and will be desperate to follow in the footsteps of Diego Maradona and knock Argentina’s fierce rivals out.

Lautaro Martinez

World Cup 2026 statistics:

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 347

The Inter Milan forward put the icing on the cake on Saturday, scoring the third goal for Argentina at the end of extra time as the South American giants finally saw off Switzerland.

While Messi has grabbed the headlines for Argentina at this tournament, Martinez has been the best of the rest with two goals and one assist.

He’s come off the bench in Argentina’s last two matches, but remains a goal threat for La Albiceleste whether in the starting XI or not.

Alexis Mac Allister

World Cup 2026 statistics:

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Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 540

The Liverpool midfielder set Argentina on their way in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Switzerland, scoring after just 10 minutes from a Messi cross.

He may not have the most eye-catching statistics at this tournament, but the 27-year-old is a key presence in Argentina’s midfield, linking defence to attack and popping up in the opposition box.

Mac Allister has started every game for Argentina at this World Cup and his experience in the English Premier League will be vital during Wednesday’s clash with the Three Lions.