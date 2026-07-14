France face Spain in the first World Cup semifinal as Argentina prepare to renew their rivalry with England.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its final four, with France and Spain set to open the semifinals in Dallas on Tuesday before Argentina face England in Atlanta a day later.

France’s prolific attack will come up against Spain’s formidable defence in the first semifinal, while the second will revive one of the World Cup’s most historic rivalries.

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Away from the pitch, Norway’s players received a heroes’ welcome in Oslo, Erling Haaland’s unusual raccoon souvenir went viral, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino said a proposal to expand the 2030 tournament to 64 teams would be considered.

Here is what you need to know about the World Cup semifinals:

What is the schedule for the first semifinal?

France vs Spain, on Tuesday, July 14 (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Which teams have made it to the semifinals?

These are the teams fighting for a place in the World Cup final:

France (defeated Morocco 2-0)

Spain (defeated Belgium 2-1)

England (defeated Norway 2-1)

Argentina (defeated Switzerland 3-1 in extra time)

What are the predictions for France vs Spain?

Both sides have reached the final four through contrasting styles, with Spain relying on an outstanding defensive record and France powered by one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks. Spain have faced only seven shots on target across six games, with Aymeric Laporte, Unai Simon and Rodri leading a disciplined defensive unit.

France, meanwhile, have scored 16 goals, the highest attacking output of any team at the tournament. Kylian Mbappe has continued his exceptional World Cup form with eight goals, while Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise have added creativity and quality in the final third. The semifinal in Dallas will be a battle between Spain’s defensive resilience and France’s attacking firepower, with the winner potentially taking a major step towards lifting the trophy.

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As of Sunday, Opta’s supercomputer gives France a 42.1 percent probability of winning in regulation time, while Spain’s chances of winning are 31.8 percent. The model estimates a 26.1 percent probability of the game going to extra time.

What other things are happening?

Argentina vs England rivalry renewed

Defending champions Argentina will face England in the second semifinal of the World Cup on Wednesday, renewing one of football’s fiercest and most historic rivalries.

World Cup meetings between the two nations have rarely been short of controversy or unforgettable moments. From Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal in 1986 to David Beckham’s red card for kicking Diego Simeone in 1998, Argentina vs England has produced some of the tournament’s most dramatic chapters.

Now, 24 years after their last World Cup encounter, the two sides return to the biggest stage to write a new chapter in their storied rivalry.

The match will also mark the first World Cup meeting between Argentina icon Lionel Messi and England’s current generation of stars, including Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. The Atlanta Police Department says it will “enhance” its “citywide public safety and security posture” ahead of the game.

The winner of the semifinal will advance to Sunday’s final, where they will face either France or Spain for the opportunity to lift the World Cup trophy and become world champions once again.

Norway’s heroic return home

More than 100,000 fans flood the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, to give their football team a heroes’ welcome, turning the heartbreak of their World Cup exit into a massive national celebration.

Translation: NORWAY WENT WILD! 90 thousand people welcomed their national team after the World Cup. The Prince of Norway played the drum, and the whole city did the “Norwegian rowing”. IMPRESSIVE.

Haaland’s bizarre raccoon souvenir

Erling Haaland is back in Norway after a World Cup campaign that cemented his status as one of the tournament’s biggest stars. But he did not return home alone.

The striker landed in Oslo on Saturday, July 11, following Norway’s quarterfinal exit to England, carrying an unexpected travel companion: a taxidermied raccoon.

Photos and videos of Haaland walking off the plane with the stuffed animal quickly spread across social media, turning the unusual souvenir into one of the most talked-about off-field moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Leaning into the joke, Haaland later posted on X: “It followed me home”, alongside a raccoon emoji and a laughing face.

The 25-year-old also asked fans to help name his new companion through an Instagram Stories poll. The options included “Cowboy”, “Ranger”, “TEX” and “R.O.W. (Raccoon on Wheels)” – a playful reference to Norway’s viral rowing celebration, which became one of the team’s defining traditions during its memorable World Cup run.

Could the World Cup expand?

FIFA will explore the possibility of expanding the men’s World Cup to 64 teams for the 2030 tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said.

In an interview with Swiss news outlet Bluewin, Infantino said FIFA’s relevant committees would examine the proposal after the conclusion of the 2026 tournament.

The comments come as FIFA oversees its first 48-team World Cup, following the expansion of the tournament from the 32-team format used at every edition between 1998 and 2022.

“Teams from every continent scored goals and earned at least one point,” Infantino said. “Nine out of 10 African teams reached the knockout stage. At the last World Cup, there were only five teams from Africa. That just goes to show how important it is to include all teams, to give them this opportunity to participate.”

Asked whether the World Cup could eventually grow to 64 teams, Infantino said the idea “will be examined and discussed” by FIFA.

He argued that the tournament should represent the entire world rather than only football’s traditional powerhouses, saying increased participation can help countries continue to develop.

“If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving,” he said.

Infantino in Qatar

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to offer condolences following the death of the Emir’s father, former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at Lusail Palace.

He is expected to return to the United States in the next 24 hours. The Gulf Nation hosted the 2022 World Cup, the first in the Middle East.