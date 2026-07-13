Kylian Mbappe’s France continue their quest for the world title, facing Lamine Yamal’s Spain in a blockbuster semifinal.

Two wins to go. How can your team reach the final and win the World Cup 2026? Click here to find out.

Who: France vs Spain

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Semifinal 1

Where: Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the United States

When: Tuesday at 2pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 16:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

Grab your popcorn, crack open a cold one – it’s time for the World Cup semifinals.

Two-time world champions France – frontrunners to add another one to their tally – face European champions Spain in the biggest match so far of the 2026 World Cup.

History is within touching distance for Les Bleus, who can become only the second European nation to play three successive World Cup finals after West Germany.

But standing in France’s way is a slick and sturdy Spain, the familiar foes with whom they share a storied rivalry.

Tuesday’s opening final four fixture will be a clash of styles: France’s fiery, irrepressible attacking going up against Spain’s controlled, careful game.

Here’s all you need to know about the first semifinal:

How did France and Spain reach the semifinals?

France topped Group I with a perfect record of nine points, winning against Norway, Senegal and Iraq. They thrashed Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 before beating a stubborn Paraguay side 1-0 in the last 16 and sailing into the semifinals with a dominant 2-0 win over Morocco.

Spain topped Group H with seven points, beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and drawing with Cape Verde. They began their knockout campaign with a 3-0 thrashing of Austria in the round of 32 before beating Portugal 1-0 with a late goal in an Iberian football derby in the round of 16.

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Their route to the semifinals was confirmed with a late 2-1 win over Belgium.

‘This France team has not achieved anything yet’: Mbappe

France’s enviable attacking unit has delivered like no other in the tournament.

The dazzling Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in five games, making him the current leader in the race for the Golden Boot, while Ousmane Dembele has bagged five goals. Bradley Barcola has also chipped in two, and Michael Olise is their best playmaker with five assists.

Those figures have prompted comparisons with the greats of the past, but despite their highly impressive World Cup campaign their captain Mbappe said the current crop of players have not yet reached the crucial point in their title journey.

“I was a champion [in 2018] and a World Cup runner-up [in 2022], and this team has not achieved anything yet,” said Mbappe, who has 20 goals from 20 appearances in three World Cup tournaments, with four of those goals coming in the finals.

“It is, however, the one who has the biggest potential. There are so many qualities in this squad; it allows you to dream.”

France have reached four of the ⁠last seven World Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018, and losing in 2006 and 2022.

If they beat Spain, France will sustain comparisons with West Germany, arguably the ultimate tournament nation, with four ⁠finals between 1974 and 1990.

‘This is a final before the final’: Spain coach

Unlike France, who are a highly attacking side, Spain have opted for a controlled approach. La Roja’s tight defence has conceded just once – against Belgium in the quarterfinals – while Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo rarely cede control in midfield.

Soon after Spain secured their spot in the semifinals, coach Luis de la Fuente emphasised the importance of their upcoming clash with France, adding that his FIFA world-ranked number three side is capable of beating any team.

“It’s not an exaggeration to describe this match as a final before the final,” he said.

“We’re one of the teams capable of reaching the final. From now on, we are fully focused on France.”

“We’re aware of their immense potential, but we also know that we’re the only team to have beaten them in two semifinals,” he added.

Indeed, Spain defeated France in the Euro 2024 semifinals on their way to becoming European champions, and in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals.

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France vs Spain prediction

Opta’s supercomputer gives France a 42.1 percent probability of winning in regulation time, while Spain’s chances of winning are 31.8 percent.

The model estimates a 26.1 percent probability of the game going to extra time.

Who will the winner face in the final?

The winner of the France vs Spain semifinal will face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s final in New Jersey.

France vs Spain: Head-to-head

France and Spain are familiar foes, having faced each other 38 times to date.

Spain hold the upper hand in their head-to-head record, having won 18 matches. France have won 13 times, while seven matches ended in a draw.

Their last meeting was the Nations League semifinal played in Germany about a year ago, when Spain thrashed France 5-4 in an exhilarating contest with Yamal’s brace sending them through.

France vs Spain: Last five matches

Spain 5-4 France (UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinals)

5-4 France (UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinals) Spain 2-1 France (Euro 2024 semifinals)

2-1 France (Euro 2024 semifinals) Spain 1-2 France (UEFA Nations League 2021 final)

(UEFA Nations League 2021 final) France 0-2 Spain (international friendly, 2017)

(international friendly, 2017) France 1-0 Spain (international friendly, 2014)

France vs Spain: Where to watch, kickoff time

France: beIN Sports, M6, M6+ (9pm, Central European Summer Time)

beIN Sports, M6, M6+ (9pm, Central European Summer Time) Spain: DAZN Mundial (9pm, Central European Summer Time)

DAZN Mundial (9pm, Central European Summer Time) United Kingdom: TBA (8pm, British Summer Time)

TBA (8pm, British Summer Time) USA: Fox, Fox One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network, Peacock (3pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

France vs Spain: Team news

France’s midfielders Kone (physical discomfort) and Tchouameni (groin) are doubtful, while ⁠defenders Upamecano and Saliba (back injury) did not take part ⁠in Saturday’s training session.

No injuries have been reported in the Spain camp.

France’s predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Maignan (goalkeeper); Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Spain’s predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Simon (goalkeeper); Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

What happens if the semifinal match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.