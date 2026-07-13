Argentina and England meet at the World Cup for the sixth time, facing off in Wednesday’s semifinal in Atlanta.

Defending champions Argentina face England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup‘s second semifinal on Wednesday, renewing one of football’s bitterest rivalries.

From the controversial “Hand of God” goal by Diego Maradona in 1986 to David Beckham being red-carded for kicking Diego Simeone in 1998, England vs Argentina matches at the World Cup have never been devoid of drama.

Come Wednesday, as the two teams meet again on the sport’s biggest stage after 24 years, a new chapter opens in their storied history.

It marks the first time Argentina legend Lionel Messi will face England, who have their own heroes in Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

The winner of this semifinal will proceed to Sunday’s final, facing either France or Spain for a chance to be crowned the world champion again.

What is the prediction for Argentina vs England?

As of Monday, Opta’s supercomputer gives England a 38.9 percent probability of winning in regulation time, while Argentina’s chances of winning are 34.1 percent.

The model estimates a 27-percent probability of the game going to extra time.

Where will the England vs Argentina semifinal be played?

England will play Argentina at Atlanta Stadium, commonly known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. It is the last of the seven World Cup matches held at this venue, which has a capacity of 68,239 for the tournament.

The stadium, boasting a retractable roof and a 360-degree halo video display, undoubtedly has the most space-age architecture of the 16 host cities.

Argentina vs England: Head-to-head

Overall, they have met 14 times in competitive and friendly matches.

Advertisement

England lead the head-to-head record with six wins, while Argentina have three. Five games ended in a draw.

Argentina vs England: Last 5 matches

England 3-2 Argentina (international friendly, 2005)

(international friendly, 2005) England 1-0 Argentina (World Cup 2002, group stage)

(World Cup 2002, group stage) England 0-0 Argentina (international friendly, 2000)

(international friendly, 2000) Argentina 2-2 England (4-3 on penalties, World Cup 1998, round of 16)

(4-3 on penalties, World Cup 1998, round of 16) England 2-2 Argentina (Challenge Cup, 1991)

Have Argentina and England ever played at the World Cup?

Yes. England and Argentina have met five times at the FIFA World Cup.

England have won three times, while Argentina have won twice.

In their last World Cup meeting in 2002, England won that group game 1-0, with David Beckham scoring a first-half penalty.

Full breakdown:

England 1-0 Argentina – 2002

– 2002 Argentina 2-2 England (4-3 on penalties) – 1998

(4-3 on penalties) – 1998 Argentina 2-1 England – 1986

– 1986 England 1-0 Argentina – 1966

– 1966 England 3-1 Argentina – 1962

Argentina and England: Trophies, medals

Argentina are three-time World Cup winners (1978, 1986, 2022) and record 16-time champions of South America.

England have won just one major trophy: the World Cup in 1966. While they have never won the Euros, they are two-time finalists.

Who are Argentina’s key players?

As the Golden Boot contender with eight goals, Messi is arguably Argentina’s best player at the tournament. Until the round of 16, the 39-year-old scored in each game, and has extended the record for the most World Cup goals to 21.

Apart from him, Lautaro Martinez has scored twice, while Lisandro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez have also been key.

Who are England’s key players?

Striker Kane and attacking midfielder Bellingham have equally contributed to England’s success so far, scoring six goals each. While Kane bagged most of his goals during the group games, Bellingham stepped up in the knockout phase.

Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, with three assists each, are also vital parts of the England attack, while Elliot Anderson and Marc Guehi have also been influential.

Argentina: Strengths and weaknesses

Argentina’s strength lies in their 1.70-metre-tall maestro, Messi, who can produce a moment of magic, especially when you least expect it. Even at 39, and playing in his sixth World Cup, the ageing forward has proven to be Argentina’s best attacking weapon.

Advertisement

While the reigning champions sailed through the group stage with a perfect record, their unconvincing run in the knockouts has raised questions about their ability to successfully defend the title.

Argentina were pushed into extra time by minnows Cape Verde in the round of 32, forced to come back from two goals down to beat Egypt in the next game and once again played 120 minutes against Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Despite being the clear favourites in all three games, Argentina were underwhelming for most parts until their attacking firepower rescued them in the dying moments. It begs the question: How long can they pull this off?

England: Strengths and weaknesses

Much like Argentina, England’s strength also lies in their attack – specifically the Kane-Bellingham duo.

Veteran Kane, 32, and his 23-year-old fellow attacker Bellingham have taken turns to be the gamechangers, sharing 12 of the team’s 13 goals at this tournament.

However, at times, England have looked disorganised, and there have been cracks at the back.

Their quarterfinal victory over Norway did not quite have the heroics of their win over Mexico in the round of 16, prompting coach Thomas Tuchel to criticise their display, calling it “sloppy”, “not fast enough” and one filled with “technical mistakes”.

What happens if the semifinal match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.