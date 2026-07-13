France, Spain, England and Argentina have the stars for the semifinals, but will the performances match the reputations?

The two finalists from Qatar 2022 could well be on course for a rerun as the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws to a close.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory four years ago against a France side that were defending the title they won at Russia 2018.

Argentina and France overcame Croatia and Morocco, respectively, in the semifinals, both surpassing expectations to reach that stage.

This time, however, both teams will face sides considered serious contenders for the title.

Al Jazeera takes a look at whether we are witnessing the best last-four lineup in World Cup history, and with it, potentially, the beautiful game’s greatest finale.

The class of 2026 – France, Spain, England, Argentina

The lineup for the 2026 semifinals marks the first time since FIFA rankings began – in 1992 – that the current top four sides in the world have made it to this stage.

France currently hold the number one spot, and are led by one of the most feared strikers in the world, Kylian Mbappe, while also boasting the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele.

Argentina are ranked second and led by a player in Lionel Messi who, after having helped his side become only the third to defend a World Cup, may well be acknowledged as the greatest of all time.

Spain are ranked third and boast La Liga starlet Lamine Yamal of Barcelona. The Spanish have reached the semis with a miserly defence, but the stage may now be set for Yamal to fully shake off the memory of the calf injury that forced him to miss the end of the domestic season and shine much as he did in helping the Spanish to the Euro 2024 title.

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England are the lowest-ranked of the remaining teams but considered the second favourites to lift the title behind France. This is mainly based on the incredible talents of not only Harry Kane, but also Jude Bellingham, who some suggest may be regarded as the greatest player to emerge from England, should he continue to drag the side all the way.

There is also a feeling, though, that England’s wide players may now be allowed to come to the fore with the game set to open up against more attack-minded opponents.

Russia 2018 – France, Croatia, Belgium and England

France lifted their second World Cup when they beat final debutants Croatia to seal the crown. Croatia were the heavy underdogs, and they themselves beat an England side seen as surprise semifinalists.

Belgium enjoyed a long run as the number one side in the world through the period, although their star-studded squad failed to fulfil their potential at major tournaments.

Brazil 2014 – Germany, Argentina, Brazil and Netherlands

The Germans claimed their fourth title in South America after stunning the tournament hosts, Brazil, with a 7-1 demolition in their last-four clash.

Lionel Messi was named player of the tournament, but could do little to inspire insipid matches against the Netherlands and Germany. Both matches went to extra time: Argentina sealed a 1-0 win in the semifinal before losing on penalties after a 0-0 draw against the Germans in the final.

Germany’s Manuel Neuer was named the goalkeeper of the tournament, which perhaps said it all about the German efficiency that year, which saw the semifinal mauling regarded as more of a blip than the result of free-flowing football. Much of the headline-grabbing scoreline was down to Brazil’s underwhelming squad.

Germany 2006 – Italy, France, Netherlands and Portugal

The final was marred by Zinedine Zidane’s head-butt that resulted in the red card that would end his playing career, but overall, it was two sides in decline following golden generations, and ended with Italy claiming their fourth title after penalties.

A young Ronaldo was to be spotted for the first time at the global showpiece, but better days were to come for Portugal, while Germany were heavily reliant on Bastian Schweinsteiger and Miroslav Klose in an otherwise average side.

Italy 1990 – West Germany, Argentina, Italy and England

The football was bleak, but the names were legendary. Regarded as one of the poorest World Cups of modern times, the football was conservative, and the day-and-age of lumping anyone with any skill still reigned over the game.

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Germany were led and marshalled by Lothar Matthaus, while Jurgen Klinsmann and Rudi Voller were the dead-eye duo in attack that seemed to find a way to the end of every cross and through ball. The pair were enough to see off one of England’s finest generations – with Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker the standouts – in the semifinals, and Diego Maradona and the defending champions Argentina in the final.

Italy’s Salvatore Schillaci etched his name into World Cup folklore as an iconic player when he stole the show from some of the bigger and more glamorous players to seal the Golden Boot with six goals.

The football was brutal throughout, and the most romantic part of the tournament was the wonder of the Italian cities and their history, as well as the tournament’s theme tune: Nessun Dorma, sung by Luciano Pavarotti. If only the football had hit the same notes.

Mexico 1986 – Argentina, West Germany, France and Belgium

Argentina and, in particular, Diego Maradona lit up the finals. Mainly due to Maradona’s brilliant second goal in his side’s 3-2 win against England in the quarterfinals, which also saw him net the infamous “Hand of God” goal as the diminutive forward challenged English keeper Peter Shilton for a ball in the air.

It was otherwise mostly blood and thunder at the tournament, and neither West Germany, France, nor Belgium particularly illuminated, but it was a worthy mention for Maradona’s emergence. His five goals were only pipped for the Golden Boot by Lineker’s six strikes.

West Germany 1974 – West Germany, Netherlands, Brazil and Poland

The world was introduced to “Total Football” at the 1974 edition, with Johan Cruyff setting the tone for the sharp passing and movement of the Dutch. It was not enough to topple the hosts, however, who claimed their second crown.

Brazil, meanwhile, were beginning their decline, which would last nearly 20 years, following the retirement of Pele at the previous edition.

Mexico 1970 – Brazil, Italy, West Germany and Uruguay

The world got its first glimpse at a new way of playing football: the Brazilian way. Pele debuted at the 1958 edition and was the solitary target of the boot boys – the players that spent the whole match kicking opponents as high as they could – until the 1970 edition, when he was joined by the first great international side of superstars.

England had the timeless talent of Bobby Charlton when they won it in 1966, but it was overwhelmingly a tournament of bullies. Indeed, Pele was given the full treatment by England in the quarterfinals, where the Brazilians’ attempt at a third straight title ended.

In 1970, however, it was nearly impossible to get near the pace and play of the Brazilians, as well as the power.

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They were well ahead of their time and remain one of the greatest to grace the game. They were also furlongs ahead of any opposition.

The verdict: Is the class of 2026 the best semifinal lineup in World Cup history?

It is very hard to see past the array of talent on display across all four of the sides; so much so that Messi and the defending champions are now seen as the outsiders in this stage.

The answer will truly lie in the football, and the teams that have had to endure not only the rise of the professional and tactical standard across the globe, but also the emergence of so many new nations that will hope to hold their own for years to come.

DR Congo and Cape Verde delighted, and have given the world a taste of things to come, especially with a 64-team tournament mooted for the 2030 edition.

For now, however, all eyes are on four nations, who could produce the global game’s most beautiful moment.