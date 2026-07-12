Which teams are in the World Cup semifinals, and what’s the match schedule?

We started with 48 teams, but now only four remain. The semifinal lineup at World Cup 2026 is complete, with France, Spain, England and Argentina booking their spots in the last four.

The top four-ranked teams in the world will fight for the right to lift the trophy on July 19, but first, they must make it past the penultimate hurdle.

Here’s what you need to know about the World Cup’s semifinals:

Which teams are in the semifinals so far?

France (defeated Morocco 2-0)

(defeated Morocco 2-0) Spain (defeated Belgium 2-1)

(defeated Belgium 2-1) England (defeated Norway 2-1)

(defeated Norway 2-1) Argentina (defeated Switzerland 3-1)

What’s the full match schedule for the World Cup semifinals?

France vs Spain on Tuesday, July 14, at 2pm (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, US

on Tuesday, July 14, at 2pm (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, US England vs Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, at 3pm (19:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, US

Who are the key players to watch in the semifinals?

The superstars will be out in force in Dallas on Tuesday as France take on Spain.

Kylian Mbappe has been in sensational form during this tournament, and he will look to continue his scoring streak against La Roja. Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele will also be eager to play a starring role in Texas.

Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will be appearing in his first World Cup semifinal and will be a key outlet for the reigning European champions.

Mikel Merino has scored late winners off the bench in Spain’s last two matches. Will he be a super-sub again, or could he force his way into the starting XI?

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The first phase of England’s run at the World Cup was built on goals scored by their talismanic captain Harry Kane, but Jude Bellingham joined the party in the knockouts. The England number 10 has swiftly joined the race for the Golden Boot award with six goals, two of which came in the quarterfinal.

Argentina’s World Cup title defence has been laced with goals from their legend Lionel Messi, who has eight in six matches. While he did not score in the quarterfinal, the captain will be eager to leave his mark on the semis and take them into a second consecutive final.

Who’s predicted to win the tournament?

Stats providers Opta have been working their supercomputer hard this tournament, and it is currently predicting that France will win the World Cup.

The computer claims Les Bleus have a 53 percent chance of reaching the final and a 33 percent chance of lifting the trophy.

Spain are currently second favourites, with a 27 percent chance of lifting the World Cup for a second time.

Opta predicts that Argentina are third favourites to lift the trophy, with England fourth.

Where can you watch the World Cup games?

Fans in the US can watch every match in English on FOX and FS1, with all 104 games also available to stream on Fox One and the FOX Sports app.

Spanish-language coverage in the US is available on Telemundo and Universo, with streaming through Peacock. Cord-cutters can also watch via services that carry FOX and FS1, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV.