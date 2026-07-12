Senegal part ways with their head coach after the national side’s elimination from the tournament at the round of 32 stage.

Senegal ‌fired coach Pape Thiaw on ⁠Saturday, ⁠saying their results at the World Cup necessitated a change at the ⁠helm of the team.

Senegal had hoped to be contenders at the World ⁠Cup, after beating Morocco in January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, but had a disappointing tournament in which they lost their ‌opening two group games to France and Norway and let slip a 2-0 lead with five minutes remaining against Belgium in the last 32 before going down 3-2 in extra time.

Thiaw, 45, ⁠was due to begin ⁠a five-match ban in September at the start of the 2027 Cup of Nations qualifiers because he ⁠led a walk-off of players in protest at the ⁠penalty that Morocco were awarded ⁠in the 2025 final in Rabat.

French daily L’Equipe reported that Patrick Vieira, the French World Cup winner who ‌was born in Dakar, was among the favourites to take over.