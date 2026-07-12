Reigning champion won his 10th German Grand Prix and moves to within 18 points of the riders’ championship lead.

Marc Marquez won the Germany MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday as the Spaniard equalled Italian legend Giacomo Agostini’s record of 10 premier class wins on a single circuit.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion started on pole as he glided to a dominant win at the Sachsenring, 1.996 seconds ahead of Aprilia-Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura in second with the Japanese rider’s Spanish teammate Raul Fernandez completing the podium.

Marquez, on his Ducati, also won Saturday’s sprint race to further cement his reputation as the ‘King of the Ring’.

“(I’m) super, super happy. You know, it was a special weekend,” the 33-year-old said.

“I was super concentrated because… if I want to have any chance to win the championship, I need to attack here.

“It’s what we did these last races. And yes, super happy to achieve 10 victories in MotoGP class here in the Sachsenring.”

Marquez has reignited his title challenge just before the summer break and is now firmly in contention to retain his crown, having closed the gap to 18 points behind his compatriot Jorge Martin, who finished fifth on Sunday.

In the early exchanges, the Catalan was locked in somewhat of a battle with his brother Alex Marquez, who started in second place, until the Ducati-Gresini rider slid off his bike after 10 laps.