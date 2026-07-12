FIFA, Infantino, to examine 64-team World Cup for 2030 tournament

FIFA President Gianni Infantino considering a proposal to add a further 16 nations ahead of the World Cup in four years.

FIFA officials will look at ‌the possibility of expanding the World Cup by another 16 teams before ⁠the 2030 event, ⁠president Gianni Infantino said in an interview.

Infantino told Bluewin, a Swiss media outlet, that growing from 48 to 64 teams could make ⁠sense.

“That’s definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup,” he told Bluewin.

“When organising a World Cup, ⁠it’s important to organize it for the whole world – not just Europe and South America – but effectively the entire world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup. You can see that the quality of the ‌teams is extremely high – and it’s getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving.”

The World Cup field was 32 teams from 1998 through 2022. The current 2026 edition is the first with 48 teams.

Four teams – Argentina, England, France and Spain – remain ⁠in the tournament. Two semifinal matches and the finals ⁠are all that remain from the initial 104-match schedule that saw action in Canada, Mexico and across the United States.

Infantino said he considers the 48-team field to be a “huge success.”

“Every team played ⁠at a high level. Teams from every continent scored goals and earned at least one point,” he said. “Nine out ⁠of 10 African teams reached the knockout stage. ⁠At the last World Cup, there were only five teams from Africa. That just goes to show how important it is to include all teams — to give them this opportunity to participate.”

Advertisement

The 2030 ‌tournament will be a multi-continent effort.

The first three matches are scheduled to be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – one per country – with the remaining ‌games ‌staged in Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Expansion to 64 teams could mean that the South American nations each could host one four-team group, rather than one match.