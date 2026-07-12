Sport|Mixed Martial Arts

McGregor injures knee, loses to Holloway in 69 seconds on UFC return

The referee stopped the welterweight contest at UFC 329 after McGregor fell to the mat three times in the first minute.

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Conor McGregor of Ireland participates in the walkout prior to facing Max Holloway of the United States in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ian Maule / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Conor McGregor of Ireland participates in the walkout prior to facing Max Holloway of the United States in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada [Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP]
By Reuters
Published On 12 Jul 2026

Conor McGregor’s much-hyped ‌return to the octagon lasted just over a minute on ⁠Saturday after the ⁠Irishman blew out his knee and retired injured in his UFC 329 fight with Max Holloway in Las Vegas.

Former two-weight ⁠world champion McGregor, who had not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, attempted a flying kick to start ⁠the opening round but landed awkwardly and immediately looked in trouble.

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He tried to fight on for a few seconds but looked towards the referee to signal he could not continue.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Conor McGregor of Ireland falls after sustaining an injury on a kick in the first around against Max Holloway of the United States in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ian Maule / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Conor McGregor of Ireland falls after sustaining an injury on a kick in the first round against Max Holloway of the United States in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena [Ian Maule/Getty Images via AFP]

Former featherweight champ Holloway said he would discuss ‌the possibility of staging another fight with McGregor when the Irishman recovers.

“It is what it is, I’m going to sit down with the UFC,” Holloway added. “(There was) so much hype for that right there. We’ve got to run it back one more time. One more time for the boys.”

Saturday’s bout was the second between the ⁠pair, with McGregor winning by unanimous decision in 2013.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Max Holloway of the United States lands a punch on Conor McGregor of Ireland during the first round in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ian Maule / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Max Holloway lands a punch on Conor McGregor during the first round in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 [Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP]

Injuries ⁠and issues away from the sport have derailed McGregor’s career.

After breaking his leg against Poirier five years ago, the 37-year-old was slated to meet Michael Chandler in June 2024, but that was cancelled after McGregor suffered a broken toe in training.

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Later that year, a jury in ⁠an Irish civil court found him liable ⁠for the rape of Nikita Hand in 2018.

In October 2025, he accepted an 18-month ban for “whereabouts failures” after he missed three attempts by Combat Sports Anti-Doping to collect biological samples ‌from him in 2024. The ban was backdated and expired in March.

In the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Britain’s Paddy ‌Pimblett ‌also needed less than a minute to secure victory, choking out Frenchman Benoit Saint-Denis in their lightweight bout.

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