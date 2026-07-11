FIFA to sell pieces of World Cup final stadium pitch, could earn millions

Pieces from the turf used at the stadium will go on sale as memorabilia and will be priced from $450 to $1,200.

FIFA is hoping to make money off the World Cup final even after the match is finished and the tournament is wrapped up.

Segments of the pitch for the World Cup final will be up for sale starting at $450 per piece, football’s governing body announced on Saturday.

Players and coaches have criticised the quality of the field at New Jersey’s MetLife, which usually uses an artificial surface for NFL games of the New York Giants and Jets. FIFA renamed the venue to New Jersey New York Stadium for the World Cup.

FIFA, accused of charging high prices for this year’s tournament in the United States, will earn more than $11m from the sale, according to a report in The Athletic.

“Own a genuine piece of football history with an authentic 2026 FIFA World Cup Piece of the pitch, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic with a USB keepsake,” the website says. “Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectable that celebrates one of the world’s greatest sporting events.”

The official store says each segment of turf is 17.5 by 17.5 by 17.5, although it doesn’t specify whether that figure is inches, centimetres or millimetres.

FIFA said “the acrylic USB features an authenticity film, while offering a sleek, contemporary display piece. Presented in a premium hinged shoulder box with striking spot UV detailing, this exclusive item is designed for collectors, fans, and football enthusiasts alike”.

FIFA is making the turf available to send only to addresses in the United States and Europe.

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“Orders will not be shipped until after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final,” the governing body said.

In addition to the high-priced tickets and memorabilia for the tournament, it will ‌cost $3,000 for the highest-priced tier of souvenir turf. The three-by-three-inch (7.6-by-7.6-centimetre) piece of grass comes with a gold-etched replica ticket, a miniature replica World Cup ball and a crystal-cut World Cup trophy.

The three other tiers of souvenir turf will sell for $450, $900 and $1,200.

There will ⁠be no more than 2,026 pieces ⁠available in any one tier.

FIFA is selling regular tickets for the final at up to $32,970 for the final and is asking $34,500 and $32,500 for hospitality tickets that include food and drinks.

The report indicated that the turf which will be used for the World Cup final was grown at a turf ⁠farm in North Carolina.

For consistency, new turf fields were installed at all World ⁠Cup venues, including those that typically have ⁠artificial surfaces like the stadiums in Seattle, Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Vancouver, Canada; Arlington, Texas; and Inglewood, California.

There is no indication of what will happen to ‌the turf fields that are not being used for the final.