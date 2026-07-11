Conor McGregor weighs in at 170.5 pounds for UFC 329 bout vs Max Holloway

Irishman McGregor, a former two-division champion and still one of UFC’s most famous fighters, has not fought since 2021.

Conor McGregor is officially ready for his first UFC fight in five years after he weighed in at 170.5 pounds (77.3kg) on Friday ahead of his upcoming bout with Max Holloway.

McGregor vs Holloway 2 is the headliner for Saturday’s ⁠UFC 329, which will cap International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas.

Irishman McGregor has not competed since sustaining a broken tibia ‌against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 and has faced several issues outside of the UFC.

The former two-division champion at featherweight and lightweight was originally scheduled ⁠to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024 to conclude their Ultimate Fighter 31 rivalry, after the show aired in 2023. However, a McGregor toe injury forced a postponement, and the match was never rescheduled.

The 37-year-old McGregor (22-6 MMA) returns to the welterweight division, aiming to re-establish himself as a title contender.

Holloway, the ⁠34-year-old Hawaii native, weighed ⁠in at 170 pounds (77.1kg). He’ll try to even the series 1-all, 13 years after losing via unanimous decision ⁠to a then-up-and-coming McGregor on a UFC Fight Night ⁠card.

Holloway (27-9 MMA) is making his official welterweight debut after a historic run at 145lb (65.5kg) and 155lb (70.5kg) over the last decade-plus.

The theatrics at Thursday’s news ⁠conference faceoff were no surprise, as McGregor snatched sunglasses off Holloway’s head and threw them to the ‌ground. It turned out Holloway’s shades were Oakley Meta glasses, and they captured video of ‌McGregor tossing them aside.

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“Man, I’m going to miss those sunglasses,” Holloway posted to Twitter.