From individual milestones to national numbers, several records have tumbled in Mbappe’s historic World Cup run.

Kylian Mbappe has carried on his merry scoring way in the World Cup, netting a goal for France in their deserved quarterfinal 2-0 win against Morocco in Boston.

The French captain failed to convert a penalty early in the game, but his second-half strike tied him with Lionel Messi for the most non-penalty goals at the tournament.

Like his Argentinian counterpart, Mbappe has broken or equalled several records at this World Cup. Here’s a look at his incredible achievements in North America:

France’s all-t ime top scorer

Mbappe only needed one World Cup outing to become France’s top goal scorer. The 27-year-old surpassed Olivier Giroud at the top of the list after his goal against Senegal in France’s tournament opener.

The Real Madrid forward now stands alone on 64 goals for the French national side, with Giroud on 57.

Thierry Henry is third on the list, with 51 goals for his country, while Antoine Griezmann is fourth with 44 goals.

France’s record scorer at World Cups

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe is also the top goal scorer at the World Cup for France.

His strike against Senegal was his 14th World Cup goal, surpassing Just Fontaine’s record of 13 goals, all of which were scored at the 1958 World Cup.

The number 10 has since scored six more goals as he raced away at the top of the table.

Most non-penalty World Cup goals

Mbappe’s goal against Morocco on Thursday ensured that he is now level with Messi in the list of non-penalty World Cup goals.

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Both players currently have 17 non-penalty goals across all their appearances at the World Cup.

Mbappe’s strike in Boston also moved him to 20 overall goals at the World Cup, just one behind Messi in the all-time list.

Most World Cup knockout goals

Mbappe’s first goal against Sweden broke yet another record, as the Frenchman became the leading goal scorer in World Cup knockout matches. It also moved him above Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo in the all-time list.

The talisman scored again against Sweden, before bagging goals against Paraguay and Morocco, and now sits at the top of the pile with 12 World Cup knockout goals.

Goal contributions record

Mbappe’s asist for Ousmane Dembele’s against Morocco smashed another record, as the global star became the first player to register 11 direct goal contributions in two different World Cups.

He reached double figures at the Qatar World Cup 2022 with eight goals and two assists, and he now has improved the figures at this tournament.

Mbappe is the first player to achieve that feat of 10 or more contributions at two separate tournaments since records began back in 1966.

France World Cup appearances

Mbappe is now the joint record holder for the most appearances for France at World Cup finals.

He joins Hugo Lloris on 20 appearances in finals, becoming the youngest player to ever reach the landmark.

With Mbappe likely to be the first name on the team sheet for the semifinals, expect that record to be broken next week.