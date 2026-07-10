Norway change World Cup team hotel in Miami days before England showdown

The team spent just one night at their hotel before deciding to leave due to excessive construction noise.

Norway’s preparations for their World Cup showdown against England in Miami involved an unexpected hotel change after the team found their accommodation unsatisfactory, according to media reports.

The Scandinavian side stunned Brazil 2-1 last week to claim a spot in the quarterfinals, while Harry Kane’s side inflicted a rare 3-2 defeat on Mexico to set up the showdown on Saturday at Miami Stadium.

According to Yahoo Sports, the team spent just one night at The Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale before deciding to leave after players complained about excessive noise due to construction outside the building.

“There were some things that could have been better, and we fixed them,” captain Martin Odegaard was quoted as saying by The Mirror. “Just to optimise and prepare ourselves as best as possible for an important match.”

Norway’s team logistics manager, Truls Daehli, said: “It is brutal having to move, but we are satisfied with the new place, and everyone is happy now.

“Some people might fear that this will affect the players, but it was the players who wanted this more than anyone else,” The Mirror quoted him as saying.

He added that the support team helped get the move done in two-and-a-half hours.

“The process of changing hotel is not ideal, but we wanted to take action as soon as possible. Having a good atmosphere is most important.

“We are going to stay for a week in Miami, and we have now been for six weeks in the United States, and we are going to play in the biggest match in Norwegian history. We have avoided cabin fever so far, and don’t want any risk of it now. FIFA have accepted that we must move to another hotel,” Daehli said.

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According to BeIN Sports, the move was also sparked by hygiene issues.

Per the outlet, FIFA responded immediately by facilitating the move and will reportedly cover most of the relocation costs.

Norway’s talisman Erling Haaland said the decision was made to ensure that the team is fully prepared for the most important match the country has ever played.

“It’s the biggest match in our history, and we need to be at 100 percent,” BeIN Sports quoted the 25-year-old as saying.

He also acknowledged that although the move was far from easy, “FIFA understood our request. The move was chaotic, but now, everyone is happy.”

Earlier, it was reported that several members of the team were dealing with illness, although head coach Stale Solbakken quickly dismissed the rumours, according to BeIN Sports.