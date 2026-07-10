FIFA has nearly 1,200 tickets still on sale for World Cup final at $7,380

Several tickets remain for lower decks ranging from $19,995 to $32,970, as well as Trophy Lounge section at $34,500.

FIFA had nearly 1,200 category two tickets priced at $7,380 on sale for the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The governing body’s last-minute ticket sales site, which at times had listed the game as sold out, had 1,178 seats available across five sections of the top deck along the sidelines: 282 in section 344, 299 in section 343, 139 in section 335, 443 in section 334 and 15 in section 333.

FIFA also was selling 68 front category one tickets in the lower deck at prices ranging from $19,995 to $32,970 and had remaining hospitality tickets in its Trophy Lounge and Trophy Lounge+ sections priced at $34,500 and $32,500, including food and drinks.

In addition, FIFA had tickets available at $1,600 to $3,995 for Saturday’s quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Resale tickets for the final were available on FIFA’s marketplace at prices from $7,440.50 to $11,499,998.85.

FIFA repeatedly faced searing criticism over the cost of World Cup tickets throughout various sales phases ahead of the tournament, with one fan group filing a lawsuit over “excessive ticket prices”.

In April, FIFA had four tickets on its resale market priced at $2m each; President Gianni Infantino joked about that, but otherwise defended the eyewatering prices, insisting that football’s global governing body was obliged to take advantage of laws in the US that allow tickets to be resold for thousands of dollars above face value.

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FIFA also faces a subpoena from the ‌states of New York and New Jersey as part of an investigation surrounding ticket pricing and ⁠the accuracy of seat locations for the World Cup.