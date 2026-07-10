Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2 at UFC 329: All you need to know

McGregor, who won the first bout against Holloway in 2013, has not fought in the Octagon since July 2021.

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time ‌in five years when he faces Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight main event on Saturday night at UFC 329, closing out ⁠International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena ⁠in Las Vegas.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed since sustaining a broken tibia against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 and has faced several issues outside of the UFC.

The former two-division champion at featherweight and lightweight was originally scheduled ⁠to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024 to conclude their Ultimate Fighter 31 rivalry, after the show aired in 2023. However, a McGregor toe injury forced a postponement and the match was never rescheduled.

McGregor, 37, returns to the welterweight division for the first time in ⁠six years. The Irishman is looking to re-establish himself as a title contender while attempting to defeat Holloway for the second time, following a unanimous decision victory over him in August 2013 at a UFC Fight Night event in Boston in McGregor’s second UFC fight.

Holloway (27-9 MMA) is making his official welterweight debut after a historic run at 145lb (65.5kg) and 155lb (70.5kg) over the last decade-plus.

Here’s all you need to know about the card.

What time do the fights start?

The main card is expected to start at 9pm ET (01:00 GMT on Sunday), with McGregor vs Holloway likely to make their walks to the Octagon at about 12:30am ET on Sunday (03:30 GMT).

The prelims will start at about 7pm ET (23:00 GMT).

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Where can I watch the event?

In the United States, the event is being broadcast on Paramount +.

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports are showing the event.

For a full list of broadcasters around the world, click here.

What have McGregor and Holloway said?

McGregor said he is grateful for the opportunity to reinvigorate his career and has no immediate plans to change weight divisions after the Holloway rematch.

“The OG champ-champ, coming for the triple crown,” McGregor told reporters ‌at Thursday’s pre-fight news conference. “Sounds like a hell of a story to me.”

Following the loss of his “BMF” title to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March, Holloway, 34, hopes to avenge the loss to McGregor and immediately enter the 170-pound (77kg) title picture should he opt not to return to lightweight.

“We’re gonna find out Saturday night,” Holloway said in response to McGregor’s claim that he won’t “lay a glove” on him.

McGregor said he was not pleased with Holloway’s “disrespectful” comments about offering a potential December rematch, ensuring it will not be needed.

In response, Holloway fired back, igniting ⁠the rivalry even further.

“I’m drowning his a**,” Holloway said.

What happened in the first McGregor vs Holloway fight?

McGregor defeated Holloway via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) on August 17, 2013 at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston.

The fight took place before they became global stars and was on the preliminary card that evening.

McGregor’s striking proved to be a problem for Holloway early in the fight, and he wobbled the Hawaiian with a big uppercut in the second round. But the second half of the fight mostly took place on the ground, with McGregor enjoying enough control to see out the win.

The Irishman suffered an injured ACL during the fight and later required surgery, which kept him out of action for 11 months.

McGregor’s last five fights

Loss to Dustin Poirier by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) in round one – July 2021

Loss to Dustin Poirier by TKO in round two – January 2021

Win over Donald Cerrone by TKO in round one – January 2020

Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission in round four – October 2018

Win over Eddie Alvarez by TKO in round two – November 2016

Holloway’s last five fights

Loss to Charles Oliveira by unanimous decision – March 2026

Win over Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision – July 2025

Loss to Ilia Topuria by third-round knockout – October 2024

Win over Justin Gaethje by fifth-round knockout – April 2024

Win over Jung Chan-sung by third-round knockout – August 2023

What belts are at stake in McGregor vs Holloway 2?

There are no belts up for grabs in this fight.

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Holloway, ranked fourth in the lightweight division, is stepping up a weight class to make his debut at welterweight.

McGregor’s long layoff means he does not hold a ranking in any UFC weight class.

Who is fighting in the co-main event?

In the co-main event at lightweight, fifth-ranked Benoit Saint ⁠Denis of France faces number nine-ranked Paddy Pimblett of England in a critical contender fight to help determine who might fight champion Justin Gaethje in the near future.

Saint Denis (17-3 MMA) aims to use his high-level grappling to stall the momentum of Pimblett (23-4 MMA), who enters the fight seeking the highest- ranked victory of his UFC career thus far.

In the ⁠main event of UFC 324 in January, Pimblett fell short of an interim title, taking a decision loss to Gaethje, who beat Ilia Topuria to become undisputed champion at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Who else is fighting on the main card?

Bantamweights will feature in ⁠a high-stakes title eliminator as Cory Sandhagen meets Mario Bautista. Sandhagen (18-6 MMA) looks to secure ⁠another title shot with a win, while Bautista (17-3 MMA) seeks the signature win of his career, having won nine of his last 10 fights.

In a fight between two rising flyweight contenders, former title challenger Brandon Royval will test the durability of England’s Lone’er Kavanagh. Royval (17-9 MMA) aims to defend his number four ranking against the fifth-ranked contender, Kavanagh (10-1 MMA), who has built ‌a reputation as a dangerous finisher, with five of his wins coming by KO/TKO or submission.

Veteran lightweight King Green takes on Terrance McKinney to open the Paramount Plus main card. Green (35-17, 1 NC MMA) will try to utilise his boxing-heavy attack against the explosive McKinney (18-8 MMA), who has finished eight ‌UFC ‌victories inside the first round.

Main card:

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway – welterweight

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Paddy Pimblett – lightweight

Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista – bantamweight

Brandon Royval vs Lone’er Kavanagh – flyweight

Bobby Green vs Terrance McKinney – lightweight

Preliminary card: