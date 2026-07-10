Colombia’s Jaminton Campaz receives death threats after World Cup exit

Campaz was threatened after failing to score in the last-16 match against Switzerland, which Colombia lost on penalties.

Colombia’s Jaminton Campaz has received death threats following his team’s exit from the World Cup, the country’s football federation said, as it condemned the threats.

“No athlete, nor any member of their inner circle, should be subjected to intimidation for representing their country in a sporting arena,” the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said in a statement on Friday.

Colombia’s tournament ended Tuesday in a penalty shootout loss to Switzerland in the round of 16. During extra time, Campaz — who plays for Argentine club Rosario Central — missed a critical scoring opportunity when his shot went wide.

On Instagram, Campaz shared a photo of himself covering his face in frustration, alongside a plea for respect.

“Football is also made up of difficult moments,” he wrote. “My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect. We may think differently or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear.”

In response to the harassment, the Colombian federation has urged the country’s attorney general’s office to expedite an investigation to identify those behind the threats.

“Football must be a space for unity, respect, and hope — never a setting for hatred, intimidation or violence,” the federation said, calling on fans to ensure that sporting disappointments never translate into real-world aggression.

The threats evoke a dark chapter in Colombian football history. During the 1994 World Cup in the United States, defender Andres Escobar scored an own-goal in a 2-1 loss to the host nation. Days after the team was eliminated and returned home, Escobar was murdered in Medellin.