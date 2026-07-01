Sabalenka overcomes Kessler at Wimbledon, sets up Ostapenko clash

World number one Aryna Sabalenka battled through a tough second set against American McCartney Kessler to reach the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who has reached 14 successive major quarterfinals, won 6-1, 7-6 (11/9) on Court One to secure a last-32 meeting with 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

“That was a true battle, and I’m super happy that I was able to stay in that second set to get into that tie-break,” said Sabalenka.

“She really tested me, and I’m super happy to pass the test.”

Sabalenka has never won Wimbledon, losing in the semifinals on each of her past three visits.

Kessler missed two set points when serving for the second set at 5-3 ahead, before Sabalenka fought back and took a tie-break, in which her 57th-ranked opponent saw another two set points come and go.