The World Cup 2026 knockout stage is heating up as teams battle for a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Footballing powers England, Argentina and Belgium are facing tough challenges in the last 32 while smaller nations are hoping to achieve historic upsets.

England will take on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for the first time with the Three Lions looking to continue their journey towards the title. Argentina are also preparing for a tricky match against World Cup newcomers Cape Verde, who have already surprised many with their performances. And Belgium clashes with African powerhouse Senegal.

The tournament has produced plenty of talking points from player records and team predictions to unexpected off-field stories.

Here is what we know:

What is the prediction for England vs DRC?

England face the DRC for the first time in their history as they look to book a place in the last 16.

The Three Lions have limited experience against African opposition at the World Cup. Their only previous knockout meeting ended in a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in 2022 while they also beat Egypt and Cameroon during their run to the semifinals in 1990.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have shown some vulnerability against African teams, drawing with Ghana and losing a friendly to Senegal, but they still head into this tie as the clear favourites.

Opta’s supercomputer backs England to progress, giving them a 73.9 percent chance of winning inside 90 minutes compared with the DRC’s 11.3 percent with a draw rated at 14.8 percent. Overall, England have an 82 percent chance of reaching the last 16, according to Opta, while the DRC are given an 18 percent chance of causing an upset.

What is the prediction for Belgium vs Senegal?

Belgium and Senegal meet for the first time in a competitive fixture on Wednesday as they battle for a place in the last 16 in Seattle, Washington.

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Recent World Cup history favours Belgium, which is ranked ninth in the FIFA world rankings while Senegal is 15th.

The Red Devils have lost just one of their six matches against African opposition at the tournament. That defeat came against Morocco in the 2022 group stage. Senegal, meanwhile, have lost each of their last four World Cup meetings with European nations after winning three and drawing one of their first five.

Opta’s supercomputer gives Belgium the edge with a 45.6 percent chance of winning inside 90 minutes from 25,000 simulations. Senegal are given a 27 percent chance of victory while the probability of a draw stands at 27.4 percent.

What is the prediction for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet for the fourth time with the Americans unbeaten in the previous three encounters with two wins and one draw although all of those came in friendlies from 2013 to 2021.

While the USA have generally enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, their record against European opposition at the World Cup is far less encouraging. They have won just one of their last 21 tournament matches against UEFA nations with that lone victory coming against Portugal in 2002.

Despite that, Opta’s supercomputer calculates the cohosts as the clear favourites. Across 25,000 simulations, the USA won in 67.5 percent of cases while Bosnia were victorious in 14.3 percent. A draw was the outcome in 18.3 percent of the simulations, leaving the USA with a 76.6 percent chance of reaching the last 16 by any method.

Which teams have advanced to the round of 16, and which have been eliminated?

With half of the six days of the round of 32 played, seven teams have already booked their places in the round of 16:

Canada (defeated South Africa 1-0)

Brazil (defeated Japan 2-1)

Paraguay (defeated Germany on penalties after a 1-1 draw)

Morocco (defeated the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw)

Norway (defeated Ivory Coast 2-1)

France (defeated Sweden 3-0)

Mexico (defeated Ecuador 2-0)

Eliminated teams:

South Africa

Japan

Germany

Netherlands

Ivory Coast

Sweden

Ecuador

What else is happening?

Scaloni warns Argentina against underestimating Cape Verde

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has warned his players not to underestimate Cape Verde before their World Cup round-of-32 clash.

The defending champions reached the knockout stage after a dominant group campaign, winning all three matches against Algeria, Austria and Jordan, with Lionel Messi scoring six goals.

Cape Verde impressed in their first World Cup appearance, holding Spain to a goalless draw and earning a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

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“It’s pointless for me to ⁠sit here and say they’re not a tough opponent because that would be a lie,” Scaloni told reporters. “Maybe for many it’s not like that, but I can assure you, they are a good team and will make things difficult for us.”

Argentina learned their knockout path would avoid facing a former world champion until the semifinals if they progress.

Players, nonetheless, echoed their coach’s cautious tone. “We always focus on ourselves. Any opponent is difficult,” winger Giuliano Simeone said. “We have to try to do the most damage possible with our best weapons.”

Cape Verde president backs team to shock Argentina

Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves believes his side can cause a major upset against the reigning champions in their round-of-32 clash.

The small West African island nation reached the knockout stage at their first ever World Cup after an impressive group campaign that culminated with the team advancing at the expense of Saudi Arabia.

Neves said Cape Verde have the belief to beat Argentina, telling the BBC: “I think Cape Verde can beat Argentina 1-0. We are playing to win.”

“When expectations are low regarding a team and if that team has the urge to win,” he said, “it is possible.

“A small nation like Cape Verde should make an effort to always do that – to permanently surprise people. We have a 100 percent chance to win against Argentina.”

He added that facing Messi and the world champions gives Cape Verde the opportunity to create another historic moment for the country.

Mexico reaches ‘el quinto partido’

Mexico’s round-of-32 clash was delayed by an hour due to stormy weather, but once under way, they dominated from the start, overwhelming Ecuador with wave after wave of attacks.

Julian Quinones opened the scoring on Tuesday in Mexico City with a powerful strike before setting up Raul Jimenez for the second as the hosts controlled the match and kept Ecuador at bay.

The 2-0 result sees Mexico finally achieve “el quinto partido”, reaching the fifth game of a World Cup for the first time since they last hosted the tournament in 1986. They are now unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches at Azteca Stadium, called Mexico City Stadium during the 2026 World Cup, and will face either England or the DRC in the quarterfinals.

France reach knockout stage as Mbappe breaks more records

France booked their place in the round of 16 with a 3-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday as Kylian Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps made history.

Mbappe scored twice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, taking his World Cup knockout-stage tally to 10 goals, the most ever. His goals also moved him level with Messi on six goals in the Golden Boot race.

The France captain now has 18 World Cup goals, one behind Messi’s all-time record.

Deschamps also set a new record for the most World Cup wins by a manager with 18 victories. France will face Paraguay in the next round on Saturday.

Foreign fans react to US tipping culture

Visitors travelling to the US for the World Cup said tipping expectations have become an unexpected challenge during their stays. Supporters from countries including England, Australia and Japan have expressed surprise at being prompted to add gratuities for everyday purchases, even minor items like drinks and snacks.

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With travel costs already high, some fans said the added tipping expenses have made budgeting more difficult. While many are willing to follow US customs, they admit they are uncertain about when tipping is expected and how much is considered appropriate. Others said employers should take greater responsibility for adequately paying workers rather than placing that burden on customers.

Koeman steps down as Netherlands boss

Ronald Koeman has left his position as Netherlands manager after the team’s elimination from the World Cup. His departure came shortly after Dutch players who missed penalties on Monday against Morocco were targeted by racist abuse online.

The Netherlands were knocked out in the last 32 by losing a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in Monterrey, Mexico. Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville failed to convert their spot kicks and later became the targets of discriminatory and hateful messages on social media, according to the Royal Dutch Football Association.

Koeman, 63, confirmed his resignation from his second stint in charge of the national team and suggested it could mark the end of his coaching career. Reflecting on his time in football, he said he was proud of his journey but admitted the World Cup disappointment has been difficult to accept.

Ecuador files FIFA complaint

The Ecuadorian Football Federation has submitted a complaint to FIFA over what it described as “off-field incidents” before Ecuador’s World Cup round-of-32 meeting with Mexico.

The complaint followed the circulation of videos showing Mexico supporters gathering outside Ecuador’s team hotel on Tuesday night, hours before the knockout match at Azteca Stadium. The footage appeared to show fans creating a loud atmosphere with music, chants, dancing, vehicle horns, engine revving and fireworks.

Such pre-match displays of intimidation are common in football, particularly in Latin America, where rival supporters often try to disrupt opponents before important fixtures. Similar tactics have also been seen in major competitions across Europe, including the English Premier League.

Ghanaian spiritualist predicts shock Cape Verde victory

A traditional Ghanaian spiritual figure has captured global attention after predicting that World Cup debutants Cape Verde will pull off a stunning upset against defending champions Argentina in their last-32 encounter.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, who describes himself as a witch doctor, made the bold claim before the knockout-stage match.

Bonsam previously attracted international attention during the group stage when he claimed to have placed a curse on England captain Harry Kane before Ghana’s meeting with England. Kane failed to find the net in the match, leading some supporters to suggest a link between the result and Bonsam’s comments. However, there is no evidence to confirm that any supernatural influence played a role in the outcome.

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