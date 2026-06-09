Spain cruise past Peru in final World Cup 2026 warm-up match

Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring after two minutes as Spain comfortably win their final World Cup warm-up in Puebla.

Spain wrapped up their World Cup warm-up matches with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Peru in Puebla, Mexico.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring on Monday after just two minutes with a fierce strike from the edge of the area, setting the tone for a straightforward victory for one of the favourites for the upcoming tournament.

Pedri doubled the lead after the half-hour mark, tapping into an empty net following a cross from Ferran Torres, and Spain added a third early in the second half when Yeremy Pino’s delivery forced an error from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, before Jairo Velez pulled one back for Peru with a low finish.

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, while 2010 champions Spain open their campaign against Cape Verde on June 15.

World Cup fever was evident around the stadium in Puebla, where Spain shirts dominated the stands alongside Barcelona jerseys, reflecting the club’s strong representation in Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Peru supporters were outnumbered but remained vocal throughout the evening.

Pedri, Rodri and Ferran Torres drew some of the loudest cheers as fans broke into chants and performed Mexican waves around the stadium.

World Cup merchandise stalls lined the streets outside, while heavy security protocols did little to dampen the festive atmosphere.

“It was a match to build momentum, and we’ve managed to do just that,” Pedri told reporters. “I didn’t realise they loved me so much here in Mexico.”

Oyarzabal’s opener extended his scoring streak with Spain to six consecutive games, and he said he hoped to make it seven when the World Cup begins.

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“I’m happy, and I try to help in any way I can,” Oyarzabal said. “What has made things go well for us is that as a group we know what we have to do and we trust each other.”

Coach De la Fuente welcomed another convincing display but played down suggestions that Spain were clear favourites for the title.

“Being recognised as favourites guarantees nothing,” he said. “We have confidence in ourselves and in the way we play, but there are many other national teams with the same quality and ability as us.”