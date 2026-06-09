Breaking down the eight Middle East and North African teams’ chances at the World Cup in North America.

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The Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) will be represented by a record eight teams at the 2026 World Cup: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia. Iran, which is geographically in the Middle East, is part of the Central Asian Football Association.

The participation of so many Arabic-speaking teams at a World Cup is unprecedented.

Morocco’s historic feat of becoming the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 has bolstered the confidence of other MENA countries. Some teams believe they now have a shot at reaching the knockout phases in North America.

Al Jazeera breaks down the chances of each side before the tournament kicks off on June 11:

⚽ Algeria

World Cup appearances: 5 (1982, 1986, 2010, 2014, 2026)

Best finish: Round of 16 (2014)

Overall record: W3 D3 L7

FIFA world ranking: 28

Overview

Algeria return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, carrying a familiar sense of optimism tempered by questions over consistency. The Desert Warriors were one of Africa’s most feared sides after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but the years that followed brought more frustration than success, including the heartbreaking failure to qualify for Qatar 2022. Now, back on football’s biggest stage, Algeria arrive with a talented squad, a blend of experienced leaders and emerging stars and a chance for their golden generation to make one last statement.

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Strengths

Few African teams can match Algeria’s attacking depth. With Riyad Mahrez providing experience and creativity alongside emerging talents such as Mohamed Amoura and Adil Boulbina, the Desert Warriors possess the quality to trouble any defence. The squad also benefits from a strong core of players competing at a high level in Europe.

Weaknesses

Defensive inconsistency remains Algeria’s biggest concern. Head coach Vladimir Petkovic has occasionally struggled to mould his attacking talent into a balanced unit, while uncertainty in the goalkeeping department could become a significant issue heading into the tournament.

The draw

Algeria face a difficult challenge in Group J alongside defending champions Argentina, Austria and World Cup debutants Jordan. The opening match against Argentina will be a big test, but the Arab derby against Jordan could prove decisive in the battle for qualification before the Desert Warriors conclude the group stage against Austria. If they can avoid defeat against Jordan and take something from Austria, a place in the knockout rounds is well within reach.

Players to watch

Mahrez remains Algeria’s talisman and most recognisable player. Amoura brings pace and directness in attack, while Boulbina offers another exciting attacking option.

Key takeaway

Algeria have enough talent to compete for a place in the knockout rounds, but their success may depend on solving defensive issues and finding the consistency that has sometimes eluded the team since its 2019 AFCON triumph.

Prediction

Elimination in the round of 32

⚽ Egypt

World Cup appearances: 4 (1934, 1990, 2018, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage

Overall record: W0 D2 L5

FIFA world ranking: 29

Overview

Egypt and the conundrum at the heart of African football. This is a headline that could well sum up Egypt’s story with the World Cup. The Pharaohs remain the dominant force in the AFCON with seven trophies, yet they are still chasing their first World Cup victory. For a country that has dominated the continent for decades and produced a long list of stars, this conundrum remains remarkable. So while other Arab teams would be looking to progress further in the tournament, most Egyptians would cherish a victory in the group stage as an achievement in itself.

Strengths

Egypt are one of Africa’s most dangerous and lethal attacking units. They combine technical quality, experience and pace in transition. Added to this, the Pharaohs benefit from years of competing in high-pressure continental tournaments, a fact which has helped forge a resilient mentality capable of handling the demands of a World Cup.

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Weaknesses

Despite their attacking talent, Egypt can be overly reliant on a handful of key players to provide moments of inspiration. Defensive lapses against top-level opposition have also been a recurring issue, and the team has occasionally struggled to impose itself against the world’s elite sides.

The draw

Egypt have been handed a mixed draw in Group G and will fancy their chances of competing for qualification. They will begin their campaign as underdogs against Belgium, given the Red Devils’ superior depth and quality, but they will view the game against New Zealand as the one they must win before facing one of Asia’s most disciplined sides, Iran.

Key takeaway

Egypt have what it takes to challenge for a place in the knockout rounds, but securing their first-ever World Cup victory will require more than individual brilliance.

Prediction

Elimination in the round of 32

⚽ Iraq

World Cup appearances: 2 (1986, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage (1986)

Overall record: W0 D0 L3

FIFA world ranking: 56

Overview

Iraq return to the World Cup after a 40-year absence, carrying the hopes of a football-crazy nation that has spent decades waiting for this moment. While reaching the tournament is already an achievement, Iraqis are optimistic the team could do more than just make up the numbers. Iraq secured their spot in the competition after a gruelling qualification campaign, and with luck, they can cause huge upsets.

Strengths

Iraq’s greatest strength is their mentality. They have built a reputation for grinding out results, often winning by narrow margins and showing remarkable resilience under pressure. Set pieces are another key weapon, with Aymen Hussein among the best aerial threats in Asian football. Veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan also provides security at the back after recording one of the best clean sheet records in Asian qualifying.

Weaknesses

Goals could be difficult to come by against elite opposition. Iraq’s attacking play relies heavily on Aymen Hussein and a limited number of attacking patterns. If opponents successfully negate those threats, the team can struggle to create chances consistently from open play.

The draw

Iraq face one of the toughest draws of any Arab nation at the tournament. The Lions of Mesopotamia have been grouped with France, Senegal and Norway, leaving little margin for error. The opening match against Norway could effectively shape the entire campaign as it may represent Iraq’s best opportunity to claim points before facing France in the second game. The final group match against Senegal will also be a key test against one of Africa’s strongest sides.

Players to watch

Hussein remains Iraq’s biggest attacking weapon thanks to his aerial dominance and ability to deliver in crucial moments. Veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan brings leadership and experience after playing a key role in qualification. Midfielder Zidane Iqbal offers creativity and composure in possession, while Ali Jasim is regarded as one of Iraq’s brightest young talents, who is capable of producing moments of individual brilliance on the biggest stage.

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Key takeaway

Iraq have already achieved something special by ending their four-decade World Cup absence. The next challenge is to show that this generation can be remembered for more than mere qualification and establish itself among the emerging forces of Asian football.

Prediction

Elimination in the group stage, but capable of making life difficult for Group D opponents

⚽ Jordan

World Cup appearances: 1 (2026)

FIFA world ranking: 63

Overview

Jordan enter their first ever World Cup with a determination to make a positive impression despite being drawn into a challenging group featuring Argentina, Algeria and Austria. After remarkable progress in recent years, highlighted by reaching the AFC Asian Cup final, Jordan are seen as an emerging force built on defensive discipline and quick transitions. Under head coach Jamal Sellami and represented by key players such as Mousa Al-Tamari and Ali Olwan, Jordan hope their debut can become more than just a memorable appearance.

Strengths

Jordan’s strengths are their organisation and team cohesion. The squad is well-drilled defensively, difficult to break down while relying on compact shape and disciplined positioning. The team is also dangerous on the counterattack, with Mousa Al-Tamari providing pace, creativity and the ability to create chances in transition. Jordan’s recent success at the Asian Cup demonstrated their ability to compete with stronger opponents through collective effort and tactical discipline.

Weaknesses

A lack of World Cup experience could be a significant obstacle. Jordan also lack the overall squad depth and individual star power of the other teams in the group. As a result, injuries or suspensions to key players could have a notable impact. Scoring consistently against elite opposition may also prove challenging if the team is forced to spend long periods without possession.

The draw

Jordan face one of the toughest groups possible on their World Cup debut. Defending champions Argentina are clear favourites, while Algeria and Austria appear to be direct rivals in the battle for second place. The match against Algeria could be the one Jordan would target as the route to the last 32.

Players to watch

Mousa Al-Tamari is Jordan’s standout player and biggest attacking threat, capable of changing games with his dribbling and pace. Ali Olwan provides an important goal-scoring presence in attack.

Key takeaway

Jordan enter the tournament as underdogs but have already shown they can exceed expectations. If they maintain their defensive discipline and take their chances on the counterattack, they have the potential to challenge for points and make their World Cup debut a memorable one.

Prediction

Elimination in the group stage

⚽ Morocco

World Cup appearances: 7 (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Fourth place (2022)

Overall record: W6 D6 L11

FIFA world ranking: 7

Overview

Morocco enter the 2026 World Cup with a very different status from previous tournaments. The Atlas Lions are no longer viewed as outsiders capable of causing an upset. They are now expected to challenge the world’s best after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals in 2022. With a settled squad, a winning mentality and a blend of established stars and emerging talent, Morocco arrive in North America believing another deep run and a shot at the biggest prize are possible.

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Strengths

Morocco possess one of the most complete squads in the tournament. The Atlas Lions combine defensive solidity with technical quality and attacking flair, while years of playing together have created a strong sense of cohesion. With world-class players across the pitch, Morocco have the ability to adapt to different opponents and match situations.

Weaknesses

Unlike other Arab teams, the only weakness that could hinder Morocco’s World Cup dream is the pressure of expectation, which may prove to be the biggest challenge. The Atlas Lions will no longer benefit from being underestimated. Opponents will be fully aware of their strengths, and breaking down teams that adopt a more cautious approach could prove difficult at times.

The draw

Morocco face a demanding but manageable challenge in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. The clash with five-time world champions Brazil will be one of the standout matches of the group stage, but the Atlas Lions have already shown they can compete with the world’s elite, having beaten the Selecao in 2023 and reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. Scotland and Haiti complete a group in which Morocco will expect to secure qualification. The bigger question is not whether the Atlas Lions can advance but whether they can build enough momentum to make another deep run into the knockout rounds.

Players to watch

Achraf Hakimi remains Morocco’s biggest star and one of the best full-backs in world football. In attack, Brahim Diaz provides creativity and flair while Abde Ezzalzouli and Ismael Saibari offer pace, directness and the ability to unlock defences in one-on-one situations. In midfield, Azzedine Ounahi remains a key figure thanks to his vision and ball-carrying ability, while Nael Ainaoui has emerged as one of Morocco’s most exciting talents, bringing energy and technical quality to the centre of the pitch.

Defensively, Noussair Mazraoui’s versatility, experience and quality on the ball make him a vital component of the team, while Yassine Bounou continues to provide reliability and leadership between the posts. Highly rated midfield youngster Ayoub Bouaddi is another name to watch, with many viewing him as one of the brightest prospects in European football.

Key takeaway

Morocco have all the tools needed to challenge the world’s elite once again. The challenge now is to prove that the remarkable run in Qatar was not a one-off but the beginning of a new era for African and Arab football.

Prediction

Quarterfinals

⚽ Qatar

World Cup appearances: 2 (2022, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage (2022)

Overall record: W0 D0 L3

FIFA world ranking: 57

Overview

Qatar return for their second World Cup appearance, looking to make a stronger impression after a difficult debut on home soil in 2022, where they became the first host nation to lose all three group matches. That tournament was a huge setback, but the experience gained could prove valuable in the search for Qatar’s first-ever World Cup points.

Strengths

Since many of the squad members have played together for years through the national team setups, the technical ability and cohesion remain the team’s biggest strengths. This gives Qatar a strong understanding and fluidity in possession, and their ability to control the tempo and build attacks from the back can trouble any opposing team if exploited fully.

Weaknesses

Defensive vulnerability against higher-quality opposition remains a concern, as was evident when facing the pace and physicality of elite teams in 2022. Moreover, the lack of consistency at both ends of the pitch might hinder Qatar’s attempts to be more competitive this time around.

The draw

Qatar have a fair chance of progressing to the second round, given the fact they have been drawn in a group without traditional heavyweights. They face a difficult opening test in Group B against Switzerland, but the second match against Canada may prove decisive in the battle for qualification, considering the challenges they will encounter when facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last game.

Players to watch

Several familiar faces will be expected to carry Qatar’s challenge in 2026. Akram Afif remains the standout player thanks to his creativity. Almoez Ali provides a proven scoring option, veteran captain Hassan Al-Haydos brings experience and guidance, and keeper Meshaal Barsham will have a big role to play as the last line of defence.

Key takeaway

Qatar have enough talent and international experience to be competitive, but improving defensively and taking chances in key moments will be essential if they are to secure their first positive World Cup result.

Prediction

Elimination in the group stage

⚽ Saudi Arabia

World Cup appearances: 7 (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Round of 16 (1994)

Overall record: W4 D2 L13

FIFA world ranking: 61

Overview

Saudi Arabia arrive in their seventh World Cup believing they can again surprise the football world. The Saudis produced one of the greatest upsets in tournament history by defeating eventual champions Argentina in 2022, a result that reinforced their reputation as a team capable of producing on the biggest stage.

Strengths

Saudi Arabia combine technical quality with relentless intensity. They are comfortable in possession, press aggressively and benefit from a group of players who played together for years. The growth of the Saudi Pro League has also helped raise standards, with local players gaining valuable experience alongside established international stars.

Weaknesses

Consistency remains a concern, as while the Saudis have shown they can compete with elite opponents on any given day, maintaining that level across an entire tournament has proven difficult. Defensive concentration can also be an issue against teams with superior attacking quality. There are also questions about whether the influx of foreign players into the Saudi Pro League has reduced opportunities for some domestic talents to earn regular playing time.

The draw

Saudi Arabia face a daunting challenge in Group H. The Saudis begin their campaign against Uruguay before taking on Spain, one of the tournament’s favourites. This leaves the final match against Cape Verde as a potentially decisive encounter. A good result against Uruguay and a win against Cape Verde should be enough to see them through to the next phase.

Players to watch

While the team has some good players, only five of them will be under the spotlight with added pressure to perform. Salem Al-Dawsari remains the face of Saudi football and one of Asia’s most influential attacking players. Midfielder Mohammed Kanno provides energy and balance in the centre of the park, while Saud Abdulhamid’s pace and attacking threat from full-back make him a key weapon. Up front, Firas Al-Buraikan will be expected to score goals, and in goal, the veteran keeper Mohammed Al-Owais is back for another tournament.

Key takeaway

Saudi Arabia have shown before that they can shock the world’s best. To have any chance of reaching the knockout rounds, the Saudis must combine that fearless mentality with greater consistency across all three group matches.

Prediction

Through to the round of 32

⚽ Tunisia

World Cup appearances: 7 (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage

Overall record: W3 D5 L10

FIFA world ranking: 46

Overview

The Eagles of Carthage arrive for their seventh World Cup, still chasing a breakthrough moment. Tunisia have become a regular presence on football’s biggest stage but never progressed beyond the group phase.

Strengths

Defensive discipline remains Tunisia’s greatest asset. The team conceded very few goals during qualifying and is renowned for its organisation, resilience and ability to frustrate stronger opponents.

Weaknesses

Scoring goals remains the biggest concern. Tunisia often struggle to turn solid performances into victories against top-level opposition, and this adds more pressure on the back line and goalkeeper to keep clean sheets.

The draw

Tunisia have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden in Group F. The opener against Sweden is important as well as the last game against the Netherlands, but the match against Japan that coincides with the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history could ultimately make or break Tunisia’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Players to watch

Tunisia’s hopes will rest on a blend of experienced leaders and emerging talent. Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri remains the heartbeat of the team, bringing composure, tactical intelligence and top-level European experience. Hannibal Mejbri provides creativity and flair, while Elias Achouri offers a direct attacking threat. At the back, Montassar Talbi will be crucial to maintaining Tunisia’s defensive solidity and young winger Khalil Ayari could emerge as one of the tournament’s surprise performers if given the opportunity.

Key takeaway

Tunisia have the defensive structure to compete with anyone in their group, but finding enough goals may determine whether the Eagles of Carthage can finally end their longstanding World Cup curse.

Prediction

Elimination in the group stage