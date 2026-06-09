Nigeria plays Portugal in international World Cup friendly: All to know

All the news on the teams, lineups and start time as Portugal complete their World Cup preparations against Nigeria.

Who: Portugal vs Nigeria

What: World Cup 2026 warm-up

Where: Estadio Dr Magalhaes Pessoa, Leiria, Portugal

When: Wednesday, June 9 at 8:45pm (21:45 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 18:45 GMT in advance of our live text commentary stream.

Portugal will wrap up their World Cup 2026 preparations with a friendly against Nigeria on Wednesday evening, before flying out to North America and settling into their base camp in Florida in the United States.

Roberto Martinez’s side are one of the favourites to win the World Cup and have a football squad packed full of talent, including star names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

They’ll be desperate for a winning send-off in this final World Cup warm-up match after securing victory against Chile in another friendly in Oeiras on Saturday.

Portugal won that encounter 2-1 with Goncalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes scoring for the hosts. But it was a feisty encounter, and both sides were reduced to 10 men, with Portugal’s Rafael Leao sent off for punching a Chile player.

Nigeria won’t be heading to the World Cup this summer, but the Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last six matches and will provide a stern test for their opponents.

Will Ronaldo play against Nigeria?

The 41-year-old played the first half against Chile on Saturday before being substituted at half-time.

The veteran forward is included in the squad to face Nigeria and could well get some more minutes as he continues preparations for what will surely be his final World Cup.

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Ronaldo has enjoyed an incredible international career with Portugal, scoring 143 goals in 227 appearances and winning the European Championships in 2016.

Will Osimhen and Lookman play for Nigeria?

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are both absent from the Nigeria squad.

Both were expected to play in these end-of-season friendlies against Poland and Portugal, but have been rested. Atletico Madrid are requesting this for Lookman following a busy season.

It was also deemed that Osimhen’s workload should be protected.

When do Portugal kick off their World Cup?

Portugal start their campaign next Wednesday, facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in Houston, Texas in the US. That match kicks off at midday local time (17:00 GMT).

They’ll return to the same venue six days later to face Uzbekistan on June 23, before rounding out Group K with a highly anticipated game against Colombia in Miami on June 27.

Roberto Martinez has chosen Florida for Portugal’s camp, with the squad based in Palm Beach Gardens.

Why aren’t Nigeria at the World Cup?

The Super Eagles are missing their second consecutive World Cup following a turbulent qualifying campaign that saw two changes of managers.

Despite a squad containing the likes of Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman, Nigeria lost the African playoff final on penalties after a 1-1 draw with DRC.

Nigeria’s disjointed qualifying campaign was overseen by three different managers, with Jose Peseiro, Finidi George and Eric Chelle all taking charge at various stages.

There was also mutiny in the Nigerian ranks ahead of their playoff semifinal against Gabon, with players and staff boycotting training due to a dispute over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

The issue was eventually resolved, but it was symbolic of a turbulent period in Nigerian football.

What is next for Nigeria?

The Super Eagles will soon turn their attention to qualification for the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is being jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

After a good run of form, which includes a third-place finish at the most recent African Cup of Nations, Eric Chelle will hope for a smoother qualification campaign compared to their efforts to reach the World Cup.

Nigeria have picked up some good results in recent months, including draws with Poland and Jordan and a win over Iran.

What happened the last time the teams played?

These sides have only met once before, playing another World Cup warm-up match in November 2022 ahead of the Qatar tournament.

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Portugal ran out 4-0 winners in Lisbon, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice in the first half before late goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.

Portugal’s team news

After taking a rest following their Champions League final win over Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain’s Portuguese contingent have now joined up with the squad.

Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos are all in training and could line up to face Nigeria.

Despite being sent off against Chile, Rafael Leao is available for Wednesday’s match.

Predicted starting XI:

Diogo Costa (goalkeeper); Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves; Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Neto

Nigeria’s team news

As well as Osimhen and Lookman, Samson Tijani and Alhassan Yusuf are also missing from the Nigeria squad due to visa issues.

Terem Moffi and Akor Adams are expected to start the match up front after performing the same role in Nigeria’s recent friendly against Poland.

Predicted starting XI:

Maduka Okoye (goalkeeper); Abdullahi Bewene, Igoh Ogbu, Emmanuel Fernandez, Bruno Onyemaechi, Moses Simon, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Tochukwu Nnadi; Akor Adams, Terem Moffi

Portugal squad list

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Tomas Araujo

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Joao Felix, Francisco Trincao, Francisco Conceicao, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigeria squad list

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye; Francis Uzoho; Arthur Okonkwo

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi; Zaidu Sanusi; Bright Osayi-Samuel; Calvin Chinedu Bassey; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez; Igoh Ogbu

Midfielders: Alexander Chuka Iwobi; Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka; Wilfred Ndidi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Raphael Onyedika; Tochukwu Nnadi; Alhassan Yusuf

Forwards: Ademola Lookman; Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze; Moses Simon; Owen Oseni; Paul Onuachu; Akor Adams; Victor Osimhen; Terem Moffi