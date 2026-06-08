Europe has the most World Cup winners across the event’s history, but what are the continent’s chances at the 2026 edition?

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When it comes to winning World Cups, no continent knows how to do it better than Europe.

Outside of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, only European teams have lifted the trophy.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the 16 UEFA qualifiers, of which four previous winners are included – with Italy the fifth team to win it, but missing out on a third consecutive edition when the tournament begins on June 11:

⚽️ AUSTRIA

World Cup Appearances: Eight (1934, 1954, 1958, 1978, 1982, 1990, 1998, 2026)

Best finish: Third place

Overall World Cup record: P29 W12 D4 L13 F43 A47

FIFA ranking: 24

Prediction: Eliminated at group stage

So long a World Cup regular, Austria return to the global stage after a 28-year absence.

Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic leads the line and the hopes of the Austrians, who are coached by former Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick.

Arnautovic netted eight times in a qualifying campaign that saw his side top Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania in their group.

Captain and centre-back David Alaba, midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and ever-dangerous midfielder Michael Gregoritsch were all part of the side that finished ahead of France and the Netherlands in their group at Euro 2024.

Their elimination by Turkiye in the next round meant they have not won a knockout game at a major tournament since 1954.

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Debutants Jordan are first up for Austria before defending champions Argentina, and their final Group J match is against Algeria.

⚽️ BELGIUM

World Cup Appearances: 15 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Third place

Overall World Cup record: P51 W21 D10 L20 F69 A74

FIFA ranking: 8

Prediction: Eliminated at quarterfinal stage

A shock group-stage exit at Qatar 2022 struck a huge blow to Belgium and their golden generation. That followed their best World Cup finish when they reached the semifinals in 2018, before winning the third-place playoff.

Still able to call on the talents of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils are boosted by the emergence of Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Egypt and Iran will both provide stern tests, while New Zealand will do well to take a point in a tough group.

⚽️ BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

World Cup Appearances: 2 (2014, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage

Overall World Cup record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A4

FIFA ranking: 65

Prediction: Eliminated at group stage

Penalty shootout success against Wales and Italy in the playoffs steered Bosnia to the World Cup, where Edin Dzeko and Kerim Alajbegovic will provide one of the more interesting forward lines at the finals.

The former is aged 40 and his strike partner a mere 18 years of age – Alajbegovis was not even born when Dzeko made his international debut.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko will captain the side, while Alajbegovic’s standout season for Red Bull Salzburg has seen Bayer Leverkusen step in with a five-year contract for the winger.

⚽️ CROATIA

World Cup Appearances: 7 (1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Third place

Overall World Cup record: P30 W13 D8 L9 F43 A33

FIFA ranking: 10

Prediction: Eliminated at quarterfinal stage

The runners-up medal in 2018 was followed by a third-place finish in Qatar, but time is against Croatia and, in particular, their 40-year-old maestro Luka Modric.

Coach Zlatko Dalic will at least be able to build upon the central defensive pairing of the highly regarded and youthful Josko Gvardiol, 24, and Luka Vuskovic, 19, for years to come.

England, Ghana and Panama serve up perhaps the most competitive group at the tournament.

⚽️ CZECH REPUBLIC

World Cup qualifications: 10 (1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1982, 1990, 2006, 2026)

Best finish: Runners-up

Overall World Cup record: P33 W12 D5 L16 F47 A49

FIFA ranking: 43

Prediction: Eliminated at the group stage

Coach Miroslav Koubek returns Czechia to the global stage for the first time in 20 years, but their side is shorn of the stars of years gone by.

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Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick finished Euro 2020 as joint top scorer and will be expected to provide the spark.

South Korea, South Africa and tournament cohosts Mexico will all expect to progress at the expense of the Czechs.

⚽️ ENGLAND

World Cup appearances: 17 (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Winners

Overall World Cup record: P74 W32 D22 L20 F104 A68

FIFA ranking: 4

Prediction: Eliminated at quarterfinal stage

Harry Kane is simply his country’s one great hope.

England’s record scorer with 79 goals in 113 appearances, he is also renowned for dropping deep and linking up the play.

For a third successive season, the striker has also finished as the Bundesliga top scorer – netting 36 times in this campaign.

At 32, this could be his last shot at handing England their second World Cup trophy, but the aforementioned group of death must be overcome before the knockouts – and the English bane of penalties – should be considered.

⚽️ FRANCE

World Cup appearances: 17 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Winners – twice

Overall World Cup record: P73 W39 D14 L20 F136 A85

FIFA ranking: 3

Prediction: Winners

With an extraordinary depth of talent in every position, France have a serious shot at being crowned World Cup winners for a third time.

Kylian Mbappe will lead the line, supported by Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Desire Doue – both fresh from consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

France coach Didier Deschamps will step down after the tournament after 12 years in charge. Before that, he will hope to emulate West Germany between 1982 and 1990, and Brazil from 1994 to 2002, in reaching three consecutive World Cup finals.

Victory in 2018 meant the former midfielder won the competition as both player and manager.

⚽️ GERMANY

World Cup appearances: 21 (1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Four-time winners

Overall World Cup record: P112 W68 D21 L23 F232 A130

FIFA ranking: 10

Prediction: Eliminated at semifinal stage

Italy, as the first previous winners to miss three consecutive World Cups, would love to have Germany’s predicament.

The four-time winners have failed to make it out of the group stage at the last two editions. For the perennial contenders, this marks a mini crisis.

Should Julian Nagelsmann’s side not progress from a group of Ivory Coast, Ecuador and World Cup debutants Curacao, then a serious inquiry into Germany’s run will surely ensue.

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala point to a bright future, while Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger remain experienced stalwarts.

⚽️ NETHERLANDS

World Cup appearances: 12 (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, 2026).

Best finish: Three-time runners-up

Overall World Cup record: P55 W30 D14 L11 F96 A52

FIFA ranking: 7

Prediction: Eliminated at quarterfinal stage

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Forever the bridesmaids, Netherlands last missed the bouquet in 2010.

Virgil van Dijk is the foundation, while Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong offer the flair accustomed with the total football of the Dutch masters of old.

Coach Ronald Koeman has already made clear his ambition: “Our goal is to win the World Cup.”

Whether Koeman has the necessary tools to deliver remains to be seen.

There is a growing belief, however, that a squad that are more than the sum of their parts could upstage their more illustrious opponents with their stellar lineups.

Japan, Sweden and Tunisia await in the group stage.

⚽️ NORWAY

World Cup appearances: 4 (1938, 1994, 1998, 2026)

Best finish: Round of 16

Overall World Cup record: P8 W2 D3 L3 F7 A8

FIFA ranking: 32

Prediction: Eliminated at round of 32 stage

Led by Erling Haaland’s extraordinary 16 goals in qualifying – with a little help from Martin Odegaard’s seven assists – Norway return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

Italy were topped in their group, beaten both home and away, but bigger challenges lie ahead in the opening phase of the World Cup, with France, Senegal and Iraq awaiting.

Overcoming those challenges will not be straightforward. Then the Norwegians – who plundered 37 goals in eight consecutive wins – can consider breaching the last 16 for the first time.

⚽️ PORTUGAL

World Cup appearances: 9 (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Third place

Overall World Cup record: P35 W17 D6 L12 F61 A41

FIFA ranking: 6

Prediction: Eliminated at quarterfinal stage

A side with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes has a chance of winning any match.

Joao Neves and Vitinha also make things tick in midfield, but it is two of Portugal’s greatest that will need to lead the side if they are to reach a final for the first time.

This tournament is set to be Ronaldo’s farewell – a record-equalling sixth finals, which will be matched by his career-long rival Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Whether the 41-year-old can add the last trophy missing from his glittering career may come down to Roberto Martinez pushing one of the greatest of all time for one last tilt.

So far under Martinez, Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 30 appearances.

⚽️ SCOTLAND

World Cup appearances: 9 (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2026)

Best finish: Group stage

Overall World Cup record: P23 W4 D7 L12 F25 A41

FIFA ranking: 43

Prediction: Eliminated at round of 32 stage

Scotland arrive at their first World Cup since 1998 off the back of a hard-fought qualifying group that needed a final-day win against Denmark to progress.

The Scottish revival comes on the back of qualifying for Euro 2020 and 2024 – it also marks their eighth appearance at a World Cup, which included a run of reaching five finals on the bounce between 1974 and 1990.

Captain Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Scott McTominay bring Champions League experience to a side that are probably looking at best third-place finish in a group with Haiti, Morocco and Brazil.

Three points should be enough to reach the next round – something no Scotland side has done at either a World Cup or European Championship.

⚽️ SPAIN

World Cup appearances: 17 (1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Winners

Overall World Cup record: P67 W31 D17 L19 F108 A75

FIFA ranking: 1

Prediction: Runners-up

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Ranked number one in the world, while also holding the title of European champions, Spain are the favourites for the tournament.

Lamine Yamal is the poster boy for the side, and his second successive La Liga title with Barcelona was capped with the recognition of the Player of the Season award.

Their only World Cup win, at Germany 2010, came two years after claiming the European crown, and Luis de la Fuente will hope that will be an omen for his side once more.

La Roja will have to bounce back from two below par World Cup performances, which saw them exit the 2022 and 2026 tournaments at the round of 16 stage.

Although no walkovers, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde should provide no great threat at the group stage.

⚽️ SWEDEN

World Cup appearances: 13 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2026)

Best finish: Runners-up

Overall World Cup record: P51 W19 D13 L19 F80 A73

FIFA ranking: 42

Prediction: Eliminated at group stage

With a strike force led by Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool’s Alexander Isak, Sweden possess a goal threat to strike fear into any opponent.

Their return to the World Cup for the first time since 2018, however, came via the lifeline of qualification from the UEFA Nations League.

The Swedes finished bottom of their group in regular qualifying, so they needed to rely on their performances in a two-year continental competition for a shot at the playoffs.

It also required a change of manager, with Englishman Graham Potter replacing sacked Danish coach Jon Dahl Tomasson in October 2025 and steering them to playoff victories over Ukraine and Poland.

Tunisia, the Netherlands and Japan will provide a fierce test of their new-found form under Potter.

⚽️ SWITZERLAND

World Cup appearances: 13 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best finish: Runners-up

Overall World Cup record: P41 W14 D8 L19 F55 A73

FIFA ranking: 19

Prediction: Eliminated at round of 32 stage

Switzerland have reached the quarterfinalists three times but have a current World Cup form book to reverse if they are to repeat their feats of 1930, 1934 and 1954.

The Swiss have qualified for the last six finals but have gone out at the round of 16 stage in five of those appearances.

They did, however, only just miss out on a place in the semifinals at Euro 2024, following a penalty shootout defeat by England.

Qatar, Bosnia and hosts Canada are not expected to upset the odds against the Swiss, who are favourites for the group off the back of an unbeaten qualifying run that saw them concede only two goals.

⚽️ TURKIYE

World Cup appearances: 3 (1954, 2002, 2026)

Best finish: Third place

Overall World Cup record: P10 W5 D1 L4 F20 A17

FIFA ranking: 22

Prediction: Eliminated at round of 32 stage

At the domestic level, Turkiye produce consistent challenges for European club opponents, which makes only a third appearance at a World Cup surprising, to say the least.

The competitive top flight in Turkiye is as much known for the relentless support of the crowds, who will hope that their team can finally bring the wealth of talent at home to the global game.

Turkiye hopes two rising 21-year-old stars will lead them to greater – and more consistent – returns at international level.

Playmaker Arda Guler is quickly becoming a star turn for Real Madrid, but could be upstaged for Turkiye by the exciting talent of Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.

The United States, Paraguay and Australia will pose a test for Turkiye’s ambitions, but a place in the round of 32 will be the absolute minimum that coach ⁠Vincenzo Montella and the passionate supporters will expect.