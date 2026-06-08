What time are World Cup 2026 matches in my time zone?

Find out the match time in your part of the world for the 104 fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with 48 teams playing 104 matches in the largest tournament in history. Use the widget below to find out exactly when your team is playing in your local time.

Which teams have won the most titles?

Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, eight different teams have won the men’s FIFA World Cup.

Brazil have won the title five times, in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Mexico has hosted the global tournament twice before, in 1970 and 1986. The US hosted the games in 1994. This will be the first time Canada is cohosting the tournament.

How much is the prize money?

This year’s winning team will receive a record $50m in prize money – up from $42m in Qatar 2022 – along with the 18-carat gold-plated trophy. The graphic below shows how the prize money has grown from $2.2m in 1982 to $50m in 2026.