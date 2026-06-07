The 2026 World Cup has already set records for the most host nations, most matches, and highest prize money.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already set records for being the grandest tournament to date – most host nations, most matches and organisers’ claims of record attendance.

For the first time in history, three nations will be hosting the global showpiece – Canada, Mexico and the United States – across 16 cities, catering to 104 matches. The tournament features an expanded 48-team format, up from 32 in previous iterations.

FIFA has repeatedly claimed that the “cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million” set at the 1994 edition of the World Cup, also hosted by the US, is on course to be surpassed during this year’s competition, though slow ticket sales suggest otherwise.

As fans await a new chapter of history to be written at the tournament, Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at key statistics from the World Cup through the years.

Who’s won the most titles?

⚽️ Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002)

Brazil dominate with five World Cup wins and are the only team to feature at all editions of the tournament since 1930. Altogether, the Canarinhas have appeared in seven finals and 11 semifinals.

Germany and Italy are tied for four titles each, with only the former standing a chance to gain another this year after the Azzurri missed a third consecutive World Cup.

On an individual level, none other than Brazilian legend Pele holds the record for most World Cup wins in a career (1958, 1962, 1970). Teammates Bellini and Castilho joined him for the 1958 and 1962 editions, while Cafu helped Brazil lift the trophy in 1994 and 2002.

Which player has scored the most World Cup goals ever?

⚽️ Miroslav Klose (16 goals)

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The German holds the lone distinction with 16 goals across four World Cups in 24 matches.

Others on the illustrious list include:

Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15 goals in 19 matches across four World Cups

Gerd Muller (West Germany) – 14 goals in 13 matches across two World Cups

Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals in six matches in one World Cup

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 13 goals in 26 matches across five World Cups

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 12 goals in 14 matches across two World Cups

Pele (Brazil) – 12 goals in 14 matches across four World Cups

Which player has scored the most goals at a single World Cup?

⚽️ Just Fontaine (13 goals)

The Frenchman scored a whopping 13 goals in six games at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

Other top scorers include:

Sandor Kocsis (Hungary), 1954 World Cup – 11 goals

Gerd Muller (West Germany), 1970 World Cup – 10 goals

Ademir (Brazil), 1950 World Cup – 9 goals

Eusebio (Portugal), 1966 World Cup – 9 goals

Guillermo Stabile (Argentina), 1930 World Cup – 8 goals

Ronaldo (Brazil), 2002 World Cup – 8 goals

Kylian Mbappe (France), 2022 World Cup – 8 goals

Who is the youngest player at the 2026 World Cup?

⚽️ Gilberto Mora (17 years and 240 days at tournament opener on June 11)

In January 2025, Mora was the youngest to make his senior international debut for Mexico, aged 16. In August 2024, he was the youngest to start and score in the Mexican first division at age 15.

There are 22 players aged below 20 years at the tournament.

Who is the oldest player at the 2026 World Cup?

⚽️ Craig Gordon (43 years and 162 days at tournament opener on June 11)

This will be Gordon’s World Cup debut after his first international cap in 2004. The all-time record is still held by Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 45 when he played at the 2018 World Cup.

There are a total of seven players aged 40 or above.

Other veteran players include:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 41 years – Sixth World Cup appearance

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico), 40 years – Sixth World Cup appearance

Manuel Neuer (Germany), 40 years – Fifth World Cup appearance

Luka Modric (Croatia), 40 years – Fifth World Cup appearance

Lionel Messi (Argentina), 38 years – Sixth World Cup appearance

How many teams are making their debut?

⚽️ Four (Cape Verde, Uzbekistan, Jordan and Curacao)

This is the largest number of teams to mark their World Cup entrance since 2006, when eight teams debuted.

A total of 891 players are participating in their first World Cup.

Which player has the highest net worth?

⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo ($1.4bn)

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Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer with a net worth of $1.4bn, according to Forbes, which continually ranks him in the list of the world’s highest-paid athletes owing to brand endorsements and a lucrative contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Which player has the most World Cup participations?

⚽️ Lionel Messi (26 matches)

The Argentinian icon has played 26 matches across five tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

Just beneath him sit Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Klose with 25 and 24 appearances, respectively. Italy’s Paolo Maldini has 23 appearances at the World Cup, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 22.

Which is the youngest squad by average age?

⚽️ Ivory Coast is set to be the youngest squad with an average age of 25.48 years.

Which is the oldest squad by average age?

⚽️ Colombia. Average age of 29.98 years.

What is the least number of domestically based players in a team?

Zero

⚽️ Cabo Verde, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Curacao, Senegal and Uruguay draw their entire squads from overseas leagues.

In contrast, Qatar and Saudi Arabia field 25 of their 26 players domestically.

What is the highest prize money for a World Cup?

FIFA announced in December a record World Cup prize fund of $727m, with the winning team taking home $50m and each team receiving ⁠⁠at least $10.5m.

It is a significant jump from the $440m prize pot in the previous edition, in which Argentina took home $42m along with the champions’ trophy.

Which is the smallest qualifying nation?

⚽️ Curacao (158,000 people)

Debutants Curacao are the smallest nation at the 2026 World Cup and the smallest-ever nation to qualify.

How many nationalities are being represented?

⚽️ 71

Football’s global nature will be on full display with 71 nationalities:

35, UEFA

14, AFC

8, CONMEBOL

7, CONCACAF

6, CAF

1, OFC

Which club is most represented at the World Cup?

⚽️ Manchester City (19 players)

The Premier League club leads the list, followed by:

FC Bayern (18 players)

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal (16 players each)

FC Barcelona (15 players)

Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid, Al Hilal (12 players each)

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.