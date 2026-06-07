The FIFA World Cup will bring together football stars from across the globe, ranging from legends of the game to emerging talents.

Lionel Messi’s magical feet, Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrobatic finishes, Lamine Yamal’s exploits on the wing and Kylian Mbappe’s sensational speed.

The wait is almost over to witness it all, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday, June 11.

From the legends of the game to emerging stars, Al Jazeera picks out the top 10 players to watch at the tournament:

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Four years ago, Messi fulfilled a childhood dream when he lifted the elusive World Cup, the missing piece in his vast collection of trophies.

Now, aged 38, the star forward returns for a joint-record sixth appearance at the finals, as Argentina look to successfully defend the title won in Qatar.

The heartbeat of Argentinian football, Messi’s involvement at this edition could be limited, as age and fitness dictate his role in their title defence.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Yamal may be only 18 years old, but the winger, easily the best of his generation, shows maturity far beyond his years.

After playing a key role in guiding Spain to the Euro 2024 title, Yamal heads to his maiden World Cup, with fans and critics eager to see which new tricks he will pull out of his hat.

If Yamal continues his flair and goal-scoring exploits, he could become the youngest player to win the Golden Boot for the tournament’s highest scorer.

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Kylian Mbappe ( France)

The 2022 World Cup was bittersweet for Mbappe, who narrowly missed out on the title despite scoring a sensational hat-trick in the final, which was eventually decided on penalties.

Yet there was a silver lining to the campaign. Mbappe won the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer, serving opponents another reminder of his devastating attacking calibre.

Now, with more experience under his belt, the Frenchman heads to the 2026 World Cup with his eyes firmly on the prize.

And there is another milestone within touching distance too: Mbappe is just one goal shy of matching Olivier Giroud’s tally of 57 goals as France’s all-time leading scorer. Giroud achieved that feat at the age of 36, but Mbappe could do that at 27.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

One of the most lethal strikers in European football, Norway’s Haaland will make his World Cup debut this summer.

Leading Norway’s promising “golden generation”, Haaland was the standout performer in UEFA qualifying, finishing as the top scorer with 16 goals – more than double the tally of his nearest challengers.

In October, the Manchester City forward became only the sixth footballer in history – and first in 53 years – to reach 50 international goals in fewer than 50 caps. The label “goal machine” is perfect for this 25-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

The 2026 World Cup could be Ronaldo’s last dance.

At 41, the forward is in the twilight of his career, though he continues to defy age with his remarkable fitness levels.

Having guided Portugal to continental glory, Ronaldo will hope to finally replicate that success on the global stage as he chases his maiden World Cup title.

The talismanic forward struggled for minutes at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a fallout with then-coach Fernando Santos, but he will get plenty of them under Roberto Martinez, as he bids to improve on his best tally of four goals at the tournament.

Harry Kane (England)

Fresh off the high of lifting his second Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, striker Kane heads to the World Cup in some of the best form of his career.

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After finishing as the league’s top scorer in consecutive campaigns, the England captain will bring sublime attacking firepower to the Three Lions, one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Golden Boot winner at the 2018 World Cup with six goals, Kane will be expected to challenge for the honour once again as he leads England’s charge.

If he succeeds in doing so, Kane will become the first man in history to win the Golden Boot twice.

Vinicius Jr (Brazil)

What a difference four years can make is best reflected in Vinicius Jr’s remarkable journey. At the 2022 World Cup, he had only just broken into the side. Now, Vinicius arrives as one of the biggest stars in world football.

As Brazil attempt to rediscover their title-winning pedigree, Vinicius – known for his pace, dribbling and technique – will be at the forefront of the Selecao’s star-studded attack, which also features all-time leading scorer Neymar Jr, a surprise inclusion in their squad.

In coach Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Jr has a trusted guide, under whom he flourished during the Italian’s reign at Real Madrid, as he was voted The Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2024.

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

After joining Manchester City at the beginning of the year, winger Semenyo has quickly impressed with his playmaking ability. While his 10 goals played a crucial role in City’s title challenge, the 26-year-old will remember the season fondly for his remarkable back-heel finish, which handed the club its eighth FA Cup trophy.

At the World Cup, Semenyo could build on that form and even emerge as the poster boy of the Ghana team, stepping up in the absence of injured midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

In a Ghana squad undergoing transition, Semenyo stands tall as their talisman.

Arda Guler (Turkiye)

The Crescent Stars will rise again at a World Cup after more than two decades, and Turkish fans will rest all their hopes on a promising squad, headlined by star winger Arda Guler.

Having already established himself as one of the best youngsters in Europe, Guler is ready for the next step: announcing himself on the world’s biggest stage, as the Real Madrid sensation gears up for his first major tournament with the national team.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

One of the greatest icons of African football, Salah has broken countless individual records and won almost every major club honour, but the 33-year-old has yet to lift a title with his nation.

A muscle injury threatened to derail his World Cup campaign, but fans will be relieved to know the “Egyptian King” will be leading their charge in North America, as he looks to complete unfinished business in presumably his final act on the global stage.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.