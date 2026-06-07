Sport|Motorsports

Kimi Antonelli wins delayed Monaco Grand Prix to extend F1 lead

Antonelli takes his fifth Grand Prix win in a row in race interrupted by crashes after asphalt breaks apart.

Save

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 07: Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)
Antonelli, 19, becomes youngest ever Monaco Grand Prix winner [Joe Portlock/Getty Images]
By Reuters
Published On 7 Jun 2026

Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli stayed ice-cool to ⁠win a ⁠chaotic Monaco Grand Prix and extend his run of victories this season to five.

The 19-year-old Italian built a ⁠commanding lead on Sunday after starting from pole in his Mercedes but that evaporated after a late red flag to inspect a crumbling ⁠surface at the final corner following a crash that took out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

After a delay of about 40 minutes while repairs were carried out, the race resumed with a standing start but Antonelli remained unfazed ‌as he became the youngest-ever winner of the iconic race.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar provisionally third, although he was one of a number of drivers under investigation for a variety of infringements.

Hamilton, who equalled the late Ayrton Senna’s eight Monaco podiums, ⁠moved above Antonelli’s teammate George Russell into ⁠second place in the standings, 66 points behind Antonelli.

“It’s been an incredible weekend and an incredible race,” said Antonelli, who was not even born the last time an ⁠Italian won the Monaco Grand Prix – Jarno Trulli in 2004.

“We had incredible pace and it all ⁠came so natural and that gave me ⁠the confidence to push.”

A year after finishing last on his F1 debut at Monaco, Antonelli showed incredible poise to shrug off the red flag drama that meant he effectively ‌had to win two races.

“I wasn’t super keen on re-starting but once the notification came out I just gathered my emotions and ‌re-focused ‌again. Once I got away and was P1 into the first corner I could enjoy the last few laps.”

Advertisement

Advertisement