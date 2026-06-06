Led by some outrageously young and talented players, are Spain set to repeat another Euro-World Cup double in 2026?

Previous World Cup appearances: 16

Best performance: Winners (2010)

First appearance: 1934 (Italy)

Top goal scorer: David Villa (9)

Most appearances: Sergio Busquets, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos (17)

Player to watch: Lamine Yamal

FIFA world ranking: 2

The reigning European champions arguably boast the finest collection of Spanish talent since the 2008 and 2012 golden generation that swept all before them, and arguably come into the 2026 World Cup as the team to beat.

This potentially new golden generation is even younger and arguably boasts more depth than the last, and Spain have moved on from their tiki-taka heyday to instil a faster, more direct style under the steady tutelage of coach Luis de la Fuente.

However, Spain do have weaknesses and are under considerable pressure to deliver, especially after several recent World Cup let-downs.

Incredibly, La Roja have failed to progress beyond the last 16 in the World Cup since their one and only triumph in 2010.

Whether they can translate their talent into lifting the ultimate footballing prize for the second time is their defining question before this tournament.

Spain’s main man

Their perfect run to the 2024 Euros trophy demonstrated how far ahead they were of Europe’s elite, as they beat England, France and hosts Germany.

Spain have now gone 28 games unbeaten in normal time since March 2024, although there is a slight blemish on that record after they lost to Portugal on penalties in the 2025 Nations League final.

Barcelona’s star right winger Lamine Yamal broke through at Euro 2024 at the age of 16, registering four assists and scoring one of the goals of the tournament, and has only gotten better since to become the world’s most exciting young player.

Advertisement

This season, Yamal has lit up La Liga and the Champions League with his performances, scoring 16 league goals and grabbing 11 assists along the way, while getting five goals and four assists in Europe.

But he is only human. Yamal is still very young – he will not turn 19 until a few days before the final – and has felt the pressure and frustration at times this season, lashing out when things have not gone his way.

He also comes into the tournament off a long season that featured several injuries, including missing the end of the season with a hamstring problem, although he should be fine to play in Spain’s opening game. So La Roja will have to protect their prize asset if they are to prosper.

Barcelona dominate as Real Madrid players cut

Lamal is one of eight players from the Catalan club in the squad, while Spain will go to a World Cup without a Real Madrid player for the first time – with the likes of Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal failing to make the cut.

De la Fuente played down the absence of Madrid players.

“I’m the manager and I don’t look at where the players come from. They’re national team players; I don’t look at one club or another. I don’t have the same local bias that a fan might have. All I want is for these players to feel proud to represent the national team,” de la Fuente told reporters.

He added: “Excitement is the ⁠keyword. Passion.

“The reaction of people all over Spain – adults ⁠and children alike – is that they are fully behind the national team.”

Rodri still at heart of powerful midfield

Manchester City and Spain’s Ballon D’Or winner Rodri tends to be the beating heart of his teams and a key steadying presence linking defence and attack.

However, he has not quite been the same force since an ACL injury in September 2024, and has frequently struggled for form and fitness since. He has also appeared unsettled at City this season, with his contract ending this summer, and amid rumours he is angling for a move to Real Madrid.

De la Fuente’s alternatives to Rodri, such as Martin Zubimenti of Arsenal, look nowhere near as commanding, so the Spanish coach will want the talismanic Rodri fit and focused for a long tournament that would stretch to eight games if they reach the final.

Other fitness concerns

Pedri and Fabian Ruiz will likely complete the midfield alongside Rodri, with the likes of Mikel Merino and Dani Olmo as back up – if fit. Pedri in particular appears to have gotten back to his scintillating best for Barca this season after a lengthy injury layoff.

Advertisement

But Rodri’s fitness is far from Spain’s only fitness worry. Merino, who was Spain’s top scorer in qualifying, had surgery on a stress fracture in his right foot in February and may not recover in time for the tournament.

Fabian Ruiz has returned from a knee injury, while Nico Williams appears to have overcome a hamstring injury in time for the opener.

Spain’s number nine gap

In the tiki-taka era, post David Villa and Raul, it did not matter too much that Spain did not have an elite specialist centre forward. It was not a problem at Euro 2024 either, where striker Alvaro Morata lifted the trophy as captain but largely failed to deliver on the pitch.

That does not mean that it might not turn out to be a weakness – if Yamal and Nico Williams are not able to run riot on the flanks due to injury or a loss of form, lacking a world-class centre forward dulls the threat somewhat.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyazabal has scored a creditable 15 La Liga goals so far this season and may be the best fit for the number nine shirt, but there’s still the sense that he is not quite world-class.

De la Fuente could turn to Ferran Torres – who scored 16 La Liga goals for Barca in 2025/26 – but he is also inconsistent and unproven on the biggest stage.

How does Spain’s group look?

La Roja start with what should be their easiest game in Group H as they face minnows Cape Verde, who are ranked 69th in the world and are at their first ever World Cup.

Saudi Arabia are capable of causing an upset – see their defeat of Argentina in Qatar – but will likely be blown away by Spain’s quality and power.

Uruguay pose the stiffest test, and Spain will have to face them in the unrelenting heat of Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Uruguayans are always physical and committed. Coach Marcel Bielsa will give them an added unpredictability and tactical nous to take advantage of their talent in the likes of Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, Barca’s Ronald Araujo, and the awkward and mercurial Darwin Nunez. Spain should still have far too much talent for Bielsa’s side, though.

Spain’s group stage matches

⚽ June 15: Spain vs Cape Verde (Atlanta, Georgia), 12pm ET (16:00 GMT)

⚽ June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta, Georgia), 12pm ET (16:00 GMT)

⚽ June 26: Uruguay vs Spain (Guadalajara, Mexico), 8pm ET (00:00 GMT)

Al Jazeera’s prediction

Champions.

Spain have the most starting XI in the world, with a new emerging golden generation that is young, hungry and already accustomed to winning. If their stars are fit and firing, La Roja will be very hard to stop.

Spain’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric ‌Garcia (Barcelona), ‌Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid)

Advertisement

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Borja Iglesias (Celta).

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.