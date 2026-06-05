Shakira and Burna Boy opening World Cup in Mexico, Katy Perry headlines US

Katy Perry will front the opening US World Cup game, while Alanis Morissette and Michael Buble will open Canada’s games.

Shakira and Burna Boy will perform in Mexico City for the first of three opening ceremonies at the World Cup.

The music stars will perform Dai Dai, the official song for the tournament, ahead of the opening game between cohost Mexico and South Africa on Thursday.

FIFA has planned opening ceremonies for each host nation, with curtain-raisers ahead of games in the United States and Canada as well.

World football’s governing body has revealed the lineup for the show in Mexico, which also includes Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla. It said more artists would be announced for the ceremonies in the US and Canada.

Alanis Morissette and Michael Buble headline in Toronto on June 12 ahead of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Later that day, Katy Perry, global pop star LISA, Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema, Brazilian pop artist Anitta, and hip-hop artist Future are performing in Los Angeles before the US faces Paraguay.

The trio of shows is being created by Italian producer Marco Balich, who was behind the spectacular opening ceremony for this year’s Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Each show will be held about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Shakira is also among the headliners performing at a Super Bowl-style half-time show for the World Cup final, along with Madonna and boy band BTS.

Diana Ross performed at the opening ceremony in Chicago when the World Cup was last held in the US in 1994 and famously missed a penalty kick as part of the show.

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The song Dai Dai aims to raise $100m in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.