El Tri lost in the last 16 in seven consecutive World Cups but have higher hopes for the 2026 tournament.

Previous World Cup appearances: 17

Best performance: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

First appearance: 1930 (Uruguay)

Top goal scorers: Luis Hernandez, Javier Hernandez (4)

Most appearances: Rafael Marquez (19)

Player to watch: Raul Jimenez

FIFA world ranking: 14

Mexicans call their inability to reach the World Cup quarterfinals the Curse of El Quinto Partido (The Fifth Game).

El Tri – short for the Tricolour – lost in the last 16 in seven consecutive World Cups, from 1994-2018.

Now, coach Javier “Vasco” Aguirre is optimistic about surpassing the barrier, partly because Mexico will be playing at home, the only country to play host to three World Cups. Aguirre has told his players home advantage “is priceless – England was champion playing at home, and never again”.

Mexico’s only quarterfinals appearances were when they hosted in 1970 and 1986. Aguirre was in the midfield as El Tri took Germany to penalties in a controversial match in Monterrey at Mexico ’86. Colombian referee Jesus Palacio Diaz, who had earlier in the tournament red-carded Iraq’s Basil Gorgis in a case of mistaken identity, this time ejected Germany’s Thomas Berthold in the 65th minute.

Mexico could not capitalise, playing 35 minutes with a numerical advantage before Aguirre was sent off.

This will be Aguirre’s third World Cup in charge. In 2002, Aguirre was accused of underestimating the United States as Mexico lost 2-0 to their great rivals in South Korea. In 2010, they fell to Argentina 3-1 as Aguirre gave striker Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista his first start, then benched him while they trailed 2-0 at halftime.

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In between national team stints, Aguirre has had a successful club coaching career, mostly in Spain. He returned to El Tri in 2024, guiding the team to Gold Cup and Nations League titles.

Mexico rely on a quick passing game, playing through midfielders Alvaro Fidalgo and Alexis Vega, with 17-year-old Gilberto Mora and Orbelin Pineda backups. Edson “Machin” Alvarez and Luis Romo occupy holding roles, with Luis Chavez and Erik Lira in reserve. Mexico has speed on the wings with Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado and Cesar “Chino” Huerta.

Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes are the only two natural centre backs in the squad. But Aguirre has been changing the look to get playmaking out of the back by dropping Alvarez or Romo into central defence.

Jorge Sanchez is the probable starter at right back, challenged by Club America’s Israel Reyes, who has been negotiating for a move to AS Roma. At left back, veteran Jesus Gallardo has the edge on 22-year-old Mateo Chavez.

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, 35, leads the attack. Jimenez sustained a fractured skull in a collision with Arsenal’s David Luiz in 2020, and has not replicated his previous scoring proficiency. But Jimenez presents a physical presence and has proven his durability in the Premier League. Jimenez ranks third on the Mexico all-time scoring list with 44 goals. Santi Gimenez and Armando “Hormiga” Gonzalez provide other options.

In goal, Raul Rangel has replaced Luis Malagon (Achilles rupture). Guillermo Ochoa, 40, will be participating in his sixth World Cup, surpassing Antonio “Cinco Copas” Carbajal’s record of five.

Naturalised players figuring into the plans include Fidalgo, who spent five years with Club America before returning to Spain with Real Betis; Colombia-born forward Julian Quinones, a 10-year Liga MX veteran now with Al-Qadsiah FC in Saudi Arabia; and US-born midfielders Brian Gutierrez and Obed Vargas.

How does Mexico’s group look?

Mexico will be the favourites in Group A, but could be challenged by Czech Republic and South Korea, with South Africa hoping to surprise.

The tournament kicks off with Mexico meeting South Africa, a rematch of the 2010 opener, and history will be on El Tri’s side – they have a 5W-0L-2D record in seven games during two World Cups at Estadio Azteca.

Climate, elevation and strong home support should boost El Tri in Mexico City and Guadalajara and, should they advance, the next games will likely be in Los Angeles or Houston – Mexican strongholds.

⚽ June 11: Mexico vs South Africa (Mexico City, Mexico), 3pm ET (19:00 GMT)

⚽ June 18: Mexico vs South Korea (Guadalajara, Mexico), 9pm ET (01:00 GMT)

⚽ June 24: Czech Republic vs Mexico (Mexico City, Mexico), 9pm ET (01:00 GMT)

Al Jazeera’s prediction

Quarterfinals.

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If Mexico advance to the knockout rounds, they can count on strong support not only at home, but almost anywhere in the US.

The expanded tournament means the fifth game would only be in the round of 16, and they will need to get to a sixth for the quarterfinals.

Mexico’s World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel (Guadalajara), Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

Defenders: Israel Reyes (America), Jorge Sanchez (PAOK), Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Mateo Chavez (Alkmaar)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Luis Romo (Guadalajara), Obed Vargas (Atletico Madrid), Brian Gutierrez (Guadalajara), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Cesar Huerta (Anderlecht), Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow).

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Julian Quinones (Al-Qadisiyah), Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas), Armando Gonzalez (Guadalajara), Raul Jimenez (Fulham).

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.