Man City chair Al Mubarak will ‘say everything’ after verdict on finances

English Premier League side Manchester City have been charged with 115 alleged breaches of financial rules.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak plans to “say everything” about the club’s battle with Premier League chiefs once a verdict on their financial charges has been delivered.

City were charged with 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules in 2023.

The alleged offences covered a nine-year period from 2009 until 2018.

City were also charged with failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation into their finances.

The case is yet to reach a conclusion, despite an independent commission hearing a year and a half ago.

City have denied any wrongdoing and, as the wait goes on to discover if they have been cleared or found guilty, Khaldoon is looking forward to eventually telling his club’s side of the story.

“Let me be as consistent as I’ve always been – until we have a ruling, I can’t say much,” Khaldoon told the club’s media channels.

“Once we have a ruling, believe me, we’re going to have a wonderful sit down together and I’ll say everything I’ve wanted to say for the last three years.”

City have enjoyed sustained success since the 2008 takeover by their Abu Dhabi-based owners, winning eight Premier League titles, the Champions League, four FA Cups and seven League Cups.

The club’s valuation has soared in that time and Khaldoon said owner Sheikh Mansour has no intention of selling the City Football Group, which he values at around $10bn.

“Sheikh Mansour, when he looks at this club, he sees it as a long-term investment,” he said.

“If you’re going to sell all this today in the market, you wouldn’t sell it for less than 10 billion dollars minimum.

Advertisement

“Of course, His Highness has no intention of selling this business. There’s only intention to keep growing this because the view here is this will only grow and this is a beautiful business to own.

“It’s football and it’s entertainment. In the world we’re in today, while the world changes and people’s attention goes to different things, sport stays – and football within sports is the pinnacle.

“And Manchester City and this group, within the football world, is a pinnacle. These sorts of jewels, you don’t sell.”