Celtic fans oppose Keane as potential manager after Israel role

Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane played for Celtic but his link to manager’s job has met with criticism.

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Celtic’s interest in appointing Robbie Keane as their new manager has provoked anger among the club’s pro-Palestinian fans after his previous role with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Keane is the leading contender to take charge of the Scottish champions after reportedly entering talks with the club’s principal shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Keane, who is Ireland’s record goalscorer, enjoyed a prolific loan spell at Celtic in 2010.

But his decision to stay in Israel after the conflict in Gaza started caused criticism in Ireland and turned a vocal section of the Celtic fan base against him.

Celtic supporters have displayed Palestinian flags at matches throughout the conflict.

Now, graffiti and banners opposing the prospect of Keane becoming manager have appeared outside Celtic’s stadium in Glasgow.

A statement from a group called ‘Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine’ said hiring Keane “would be deeply divisive among the support”.

The ‘North Curve Celtic’ account on X has published a list of 67 groups that endorsed the statement.

“Celtic supporters have a long and proud history of solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

“For us, Robbie Keane’s decision to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv during the genocide in Gaza is impossible to ignore.

“To choose to manage a club in Israel while, less than 40 miles away, the same country was using indiscriminate weapons of mass murder against defenceless people is unconscionable.

“Celtic was founded by a community shaped by the legacy of genocide, displacement and famine. Our club’s roots lie in solidarity with those who suffered injustice and oppression.

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“We urge the Celtic board to listen to supporters’ concerns and reconsider this appointment.”

Keane was appointed by Maccabi in June 2023, prior to the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 that triggered Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The 45-year-old guided Maccabi to the league and cup double before resigning in 2024 and moving to Hungarian club Ferencvaros last year.

Keane said he had stayed for the full campaign partly because of his responsibility to staff he took with him to Israel.

“I have a duty of care,” he said. “My analyst, for example, was at Middlesbrough for 12 years. For him to come with me to Israel and then for me to just walk away, leaving him and his family.”

Interim boss Martin O’Neill, 74, led Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title on the last day of this season and also lifted the Scottish Cup.