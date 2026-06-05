Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal wins La Liga Player of the Season award

Lamine Yamal will be an integral part of Spain’s World Cup 2026 challenge and was key in Barcelona’s La Liga defence.

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Barcelona winger ‌Lamine Yamal has won La Liga’s Player of the Season award.

The 18-year-old helped Barca retain their domestic ⁠crown, became the first player to win the league’s Player of the Month award three ⁠times in one season and finished as the club’s top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals and 11 assists.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick was named the ‌Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Regarding Yamal, Barca said in a statement: “He is the proverbial headache for opponent defences, who have to make a real effort to try to stop the blaugrana’s attacking threats.

“Beyond the intangibles, the ⁠young Catalan scored 16 goals and ⁠provided 11 assists, with no other La Liga player providing that many passes leading to goals.”

Yamal, who has been sidelined with ⁠groin issues several times this term, is expected to be fit ⁠for Spain at the World ⁠Cup starting next week in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

He missed Barca’s last six games of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Yamal exploded onto the scene aged 16, and was an integral part ‌of ‌Spain’s record fourth European Championship triumph in 2024.