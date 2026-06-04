From must-watch games to the grand finale, here’s a list of all the important dates on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Click here to share on social media

Block your calendar. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here!

From superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane to young guns such as Lamine Yamal, Arda Guler, Yan Diomande and more, football’s brightest talents will assemble in North America.

As the 39-day tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Al Jazeera outlines the key dates and matches for you:

June 11 : Mexico vs South Africa – opening game of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City

: Mexico vs South Africa – opening game of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City June 12 : Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, USA vs Paraguay – opening matches of the other cohosts

: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, USA vs Paraguay – opening matches of the other cohosts June 14 : Germany vs Curacao – Curacao become the smallest nation to play at a World Cup

: Germany vs Curacao – Curacao become the smallest nation to play at a World Cup June 15 : Spain vs Cape Verde – Cape Verde make their World Cup debut

: Spain vs Cape Verde – Cape Verde make their World Cup debut June 16: Argentina vs Algeria, Austria vs Jordan – Argentina begin their title defence, and Lionel Messi starts his sixth World Cup campaign; Jordan play their first World Cup match

Argentina vs Algeria, Austria vs Jordan – Argentina begin their title defence, and Lionel Messi starts his sixth World Cup campaign; Jordan play their first World Cup match June 17 : Portugal vs Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan vs Colombia – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo makes his sixth World Cup appearance; Uzbekistan play at a World Cup for the first time

: Portugal vs Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan vs Colombia – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo makes his sixth World Cup appearance; Uzbekistan play at a World Cup for the first time June 27: Group stage ends

June 28-July 3 : round of 32

: round of 32 July 4-7 : round of 16

: round of 16 July 9-11 : quarterfinals

: quarterfinals July 14-15 : semifinals

: semifinals July 18 : bronze match

: bronze match July 19: World Cup final

The best group-stage World Cup matches:

In order of their dates

June 13 : Brazil vs Morocco (Group C)

: Brazil vs Morocco (Group C) June 14 : Netherlands vs Japan (Group F)

: Netherlands vs Japan (Group F) June 16 : France vs Senegal (Group I)

: France vs Senegal (Group I) June 17 : England vs Croatia (Group L)

: England vs Croatia (Group L) June 18 : Mexico vs South Korea (Group A)

: Mexico vs South Korea (Group A) June 20: Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group E)

Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group E) June 20 : Netherlands vs Sweden (Group F)

: Netherlands vs Sweden (Group F) June 22 : Norway vs Senegal (Group I)

: Norway vs Senegal (Group I) June 22: Argentina vs Austria (Group J)

Argentina vs Austria (Group J) June 24 : South Africa vs South Korea (Group A)

: South Africa vs South Korea (Group A) June 25 : Japan vs Sweden (Group F)

: Japan vs Sweden (Group F) June 26 : Norway vs France (Group I)

: Norway vs France (Group I) June 26 : Uruguay vs Spain (Group H)

: Uruguay vs Spain (Group H) June 27: Colombia vs Portugal (Group K)

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.