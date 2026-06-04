World Cup 2026: What are the key dates from the opening match to the final?
From must-watch games to the grand finale, here’s a list of all the important dates on the 2026 World Cup schedule.
Block your calendar. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here!
From superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane to young guns such as Lamine Yamal, Arda Guler, Yan Diomande and more, football’s brightest talents will assemble in North America.
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As the 39-day tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Al Jazeera outlines the key dates and matches for you:
- June 11: Mexico vs South Africa – opening game of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City
- June 12: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, USA vs Paraguay – opening matches of the other cohosts
- June 14: Germany vs Curacao – Curacao become the smallest nation to play at a World Cup
- June 15: Spain vs Cape Verde – Cape Verde make their World Cup debut
- June 16: Argentina vs Algeria, Austria vs Jordan – Argentina begin their title defence, and Lionel Messi starts his sixth World Cup campaign; Jordan play their first World Cup match
- June 17: Portugal vs Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan vs Colombia – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo makes his sixth World Cup appearance; Uzbekistan play at a World Cup for the first time
- June 27: Group stage ends
- June 28-July 3: round of 32
- July 4-7: round of 16
- July 9-11: quarterfinals
- July 14-15: semifinals
- July 18: bronze match
- July 19: World Cup final
The best group-stage World Cup matches:
In order of their dates
- June 13: Brazil vs Morocco (Group C)
- June 14: Netherlands vs Japan (Group F)
- June 16: France vs Senegal (Group I)
- June 17: England vs Croatia (Group L)
- June 18: Mexico vs South Korea (Group A)
- June 20: Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group E)
- June 20: Netherlands vs Sweden (Group F)
- June 22: Norway vs Senegal (Group I)
- June 22: Argentina vs Austria (Group J)
- June 24: South Africa vs South Korea (Group A)
- June 25: Japan vs Sweden (Group F)
- June 26: Norway vs France (Group I)
- June 26: Uruguay vs Spain (Group H)
- June 27: Colombia vs Portugal (Group K)
The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.