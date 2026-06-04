FIFA earlier permitted empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles ​inside World Cup stadiums but says the updated code now prohibits them.

Fans at the ‌2026 World Cup will not be allowed to carry reusable water ⁠bottles into venues ⁠due to safety concerns, FIFA says after a last-minute change to its stadium code of conduct.

As recently as last month, FIFA had permitted empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles up to 1 litre (1 quart) inside stadiums, but it said on Thursday that the updated code, which came into effect from Tuesday, prohibits them.

Other ⁠items such as bottles, cups, jars and cans are also banned to prevent the risk of injury if thrown at players or fans.

“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” FIFA told ‌the Reuters news agency in a statement. “FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”

The move has raised concerns among supporters about coping with heat as temperatures at some venues are expected to range between 26 ⁠and 28 degrees Celsius (79 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit). Access to drinking water inside the stadiums is also a concern.

FIFA said measures such as hydration stations would be in place to help attendees deal with the conditions.

“FIFA works closely with each Host ⁠City Committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans travelling to the stadium, which ⁠can include resources such as misting stations, ⁠fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint,” the statement said.

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“Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain ‌consistent with other events held at each stadium.”

The 48-team World Cup, cohosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will run from June 11 ‌to ‌July 19.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.