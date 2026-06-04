There are a host of top players who could claim the coveted title of top goal scorer, including two from the same team.

Eusebio, Gary Lineker and Ronaldo (the Brazilian one) – the list of World Cup Golden Boot winners reads like a who’s who of attacking greats.

But no player has ever won the award more than once. This year, three stars have a chance to break that streak although perhaps only two of those players have a realistic shot at making history.

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and James Rodriguez are all looking to bag the top goal-scorer prize for a second time.

Here’s all you need to know about the contenders for the Golden Boot at World Cup 2026:

Contenders for the Golden Boot:

Harry Kane – England

Previous World Cup appearances: 2 (won Golden Boot at Russia 2018)

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Bayern Munich, 61 goals in 51 matches

England scoring total: 78 goals in 112 matches

Harry Kane’s goal-scoring resume is undeniable: World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner with six goals, Euro 2024 Golden Boot cowinner and a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

He comes into this tournament off the back of a remarkable season at Bayern Munich, netting 61 times in 51 matches. His efforts saw him win the Golden Shoe for leading goal scorer in the European leagues.

Kane will be desperate to bring this form into the summer as he captains England under Thomas Tuchel. He was somewhat disappointing at Qatar 2022, scoring just twice as the Three Lions fell to France in the quarterfinals. With England expected to go deep into this tournament, Kane will be determined to add to his remarkable stats.

Kylian Mbappe – France

Previous World Cup appearances: 2 (won Golden Boot at Qatar 2022)

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Real Madrid, 42 goals in 44 matches

France scoring total: 56 goals in 96 matches

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Mbappe’s heroics in the 2022 World Cup final weren’t enough to secure victory for France against Argentina, but his hat-trick at Lusail Stadium took his goal-scoring tally to eight for the tournament as the Real Madrid man picked up the top scorer award.

Les Bleus are once again expected to challenge for the title, and a long run in the tournament will aid Mbappe’s efforts to become the first player to win the Golden Boot more than once.

If the Frenchman can score five goals in North America this summer, he will overtake Miroslav Klose to become the World Cup’s all-time top scorer. And at the age of just 27, he has plenty of time to add to that tally in future tournaments.

Erling Haaland – Norway

Previous World Cup appearances: 0

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Manchester City, 38 goals in 52 matches

Norway scoring total: 55 goals in 49 matches

Haaland topped the Premier League scoring charts for a third time this season, bagging 27 goals in 35 appearances in the regular season for Manchester City. His goal-scoring prowess in club football is evident, but now it is time for the Norwegian to show what he can do at the peak of international football.

Haaland’s chances of winning the Golden Boot this summer will likely depend on just how long Norway can remain in the tournament. They’ll face some difficult opponents in a group featuring France, Senegal and Iraq.

The 25-year-old striker will be the star man for his country and will look to add to his 16 goals in World Cup qualifying, including five in one match against Moldova.

Lionel Messi – Argentina

Previous World Cup appearances: 5 (winner in 2022)

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Inter Miami, 13 goals in 16 matches

Argentina scoring total: 116 goals in 198 matches

As one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has assembled a glittering array of trophies throughout an illustrious career. But a World Cup Golden Boot is one title that is missing from his cabinet.

He scored seven goals at Qatar 2022, missing out on the top scorer award to Kylian Mbappe during their own personal shootout in the final.

Aged 38, this is likely to be Messi’s final appearance at a World Cup, and the little magician will be hoping to pull one last trick out of his hat. He scored eight goals in qualification, including a hat-trick against Bolivia. Can La Pulga shock the world again this summer?

Vinicius Jr – Brazil

Previous World Cup appearances: 1

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Real Madrid, 22 goals in 53 matches

Brazil scoring total: 9 goals in 48 matches

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The Brazilian attacker has consistently scored for Real Madrid this season, including 16 goals in La Liga and five in the Champions League.

While hardly prolific at the international level, the 25-year-old will be one of the biggest threats for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in North America this summer.

He’s warming up for the tournament nicely, scoring a brilliant early goal and setting up another as Brazil hammered Panama 6-2 in a pre-World Cup friendly at the Maracana. Vinicius Jr will now be eyeing up group games against Haiti and Scotland as chances to add to his goal-scoring tally.

Julian Alvarez – Argentina

Previous World Cup appearances: 1

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Atletico Madrid, 20 goals in 49 matches

Argentina scoring total: 14 goals in 51 matches

While the heart may want Messi to pick up a Golden Boot this summer, the head says Alvarez is the Argentinian who could be top scorer at the tournament.

The Atletico Madrid forward has had a strong season, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances in the Champions League and bagging a goal in the Copa del Rey final.

He netted four times at his first World Cup in Qatar and scored the same amount in qualification for this tournament. Alvarez may be battling two teammates for the top goal-scoring prize with both Messi and Lautaro Martinez in the running for the award.

Ousmane Dembele – France

Previous World Cup appearances: 2

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Paris Saint-Germain, 20 goals in 40 matches

France scoring total: 7 goals in 58 matches

Dembele scored a goal every other game for Paris-Saint Germain this season, but he was even more impressive in 2024-2025 when he scored 35 goals in 53 appearances to secure the Ballon d’Or.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to score his first World Cup goal this summer and could find himself in a battle for the Golden Boot with Mbappe if France can make it to the latter stages of the tournament.

Dembele missed almost all of France’s World Cup qualifying campaign through injury, but he is bang in-form after scoring two penalties against Arsenal in PSG’s recent Champions League final victory in Budapest.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

Previous World Cup appearances: 5

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Al-Nassr, 30 goals in 37 matches

Portugal scoring total: 143 goals in 226 matches

At 41 years old, it would be a remarkable achievement if Ronaldo were to top the scoring charts at this World Cup, but this is a player who can never be written off.

He’s still regularly finding the net at club level with 28 goals in 30 games during the most recent Saudi Pro League season. He also bagged five goals for Portugal during the qualifiers for this summer’s tournament and has scored eight goals at previous World Cups.

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Roberto Martinez’s Portugal are expected to be a strong outfit in North America, and Ronaldo will likely get plenty of game time, so expect the Al-Nassr man to continue to add to his incredible international goal-scoring record.

Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain

Previous World Cup appearances: 0

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Real Sociedad, 18 goals in 40 matches

Spain scoring total: 24 goals in 52 matches

While it is tempting to pick Spanish teenage superstar Lamine Yamal as a candidate to be the Golden Boot winner, Euro 2024 winner Oyarzabal may be a better shout.

The Real Sociedad forward scored six goals in as many games during World Cup qualification and has performed well in domestic football this season, bagging 15 goals in La Liga.

Oyarzabal will be making his World Cup debut this summer after missing Qatar 2022 with an injury and will look to climb up the list of all-time scorers for Spain. He currently sits ninth, just three goals behind Emilio Butragueno.

Outside chances for the Golden Boot:

Viktor Gyokeres – Sweden

Previous World Cup appearances: 0

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Arsenal, 21 goals in 55 matches

Sweden scoring total: 19 goals in 32 matches

Sweden scraped into the World Cup via the playoffs, but they certainly boast some attacking talent with Gyokeres and Alexander Isak in their squad.

Gyokeres enjoyed a fine season for Arsenal, scoring 14 goals in 36 Premier League appearances and helping the Gunners end their 22-year wait for the English title.

The 28-year-old forward was also pivotal in the World Cup playoffs for Sweden, scoring a hat-trick against Ukraine in the semifinals and adding to his tally with a goal in the final against Poland. Can he now show that form on the biggest stage?

Kai Havertz – Germany

Previous World Cup appearances: 1

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Arsenal, 7 goals in 24 matches

Sweden scoring total: 21 goals in 57 matches

After missing half the season due to a knee injury sustained on the opening weekend in August, Havertz has come back strongly and will now fancy his chances of scoring a number of goals at the World Cup.

He scored an early opener for Arsenal in the Champions League final and also bagged the winning goal against Burnley – a game that ultimately secured the title for the Gunners.

Germany are in good form heading into the summer and will look to reach the knockouts after crashing out in the group stage in the last two World Cups. If they can go on a run, then Havertz will likely add to his international tally.

Ismaila Sarr – Senegal

Previous World Cup appearances: 2

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Crystal Palace, 21 goals in 45 matches

Senegal scoring total: 19 goals in 82 matches

Sarr has been in fantastic form for Crystal Palace this season, scoring nine goals in Europe as the club secured their first continental title in the Conference League.

The 28-year-old will now look to convert that form onto the international stage as he competes for Senegal at his third World Cup.

A record 10 African nations are competing at this summer’s tournament, and Senegal are one of the most fancied sides from the continent. If they can clear their daunting group with France, Norway and Iraq, then The Teranga Lions could have a stab at going far in the competition.

Luis Diaz – Colombia

Previous World Cup appearances: 0

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Bayern Munich, 26 goals in 51 matches

Colombia scoring total: 22 goals in 73 matches

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Diaz heads into his first World Cup off the back of an impressive first season at Bayern Munich.

The Colombian scored 26 goals in 51 games, including seven goals in Bayern’s Champions League run to the semifinals.

Colombia are seen as a dark horse at the World Cup, and Diaz will be a pivotal attacking threat for Nestor Lorenzo’s men. Diaz was joint top scorer at the 2021 Copa America and will be hoping for more tournament heroics in North America.

Cody Gakpo – Netherlands

Previous World Cup appearances: 1

2025-2026 club scoring stats: Liverpool, 9 goals in 52 matches

Netherlands scoring total: 19 goals in 49 matches

Gakpo didn’t set the house on fire at Liverpool this season, but he does have form at major tournaments.

He shared the Golden Boot at Euro 2024 after scoring three goals in the tournament and also scored three goals in the same number of group games at Qatar 2022.

Ronald Koeman’s side are tipped to go far in North America this summer, meaning that Gakpo should have plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.