Quiz: World Cup 2026 – player and team records, key statistics
Test your football knowledge before the World Cup begins with this 10-question quiz.
Published On 4 Jun 2026
The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. Here are 10 quiz questions before the tournament kicks off in North America.
You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.