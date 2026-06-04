History-making qualifier Chwalinska sets up Andreeva French Open final

Maja Chwalinska of Poland became just the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era when she beat Diana Shnaider of Russia 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The 24-year-old Chwalinska has a chance to match Emma Raducanu’s title run at the 2021 US Open when she plays Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in Saturday’s final at Roland Garros.

According to stats provider Opta, Chwalinska and Raducanu stand alone among men and women in having reached a major singles final from the qualifying rounds since the Open Era began in 1968. The former made history as the first, therefore, to do so at Roland Garros in the professional era.

Chwalinska sealed victory on Thursday on her first match point with a powerful forehand winner down the line, then fell back with both hands on her face. She then sat on her chair and panted heavily, her face buried in a towel.

“Like a dream, honestly, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what to say, sorry,” she said during her on-court interview. “Let me enjoy this moment for now.”

Chwalinska’s run saw her advance through three qualifying rounds to enter the main draw and play in just her third Grand Slam. Her best result at a major before this was the second round at Wimbledon in 2022. Polish countrywoman Iga Swiatek has won the French Open four times.

The 19-year-old Andreeva reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 earlier Thursday on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Andreeva had reached the semifinals here two years ago, but this was Chwalinska’s first semifinal anywhere at the WTA tour level.

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Chwalinksa has dropped only one set in her nine matches, including qualifying, and has bulldozed her way past four top-50 players in the main draw. Her ranking will rocket from 114th to number 14 if she wins the tournament, according to the WTA.

Her bank balance will also get a significant boost. Chwalinksa’s total prize money heading into Roland Garros was $864,030, but by reaching the final, she gets 1.4 million euros about ($1.6m); and 2.8 million euros ($3.25m) if she wins on Saturday.

A neat drop shot and lob gave her set point in the tiebreaker, and she clinched the first set when Shnaider’s backhand went wide.

Shnaider had a medical timeout after the seventh game of the second set. She flexed her left leg as she lay on her back, and dropped her serve in the ninth game, giving Chwalinksa a chance to serve for the match.

“All the kudos to Maja. She played amazing,” Shnaider said. “She moves incredible on the court, she covers a lot. Even if you think that you won the point, she’s there.”