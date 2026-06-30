World Cup 2026: What are the extra-time and penalty shootout rules?

Both Morocco vs Netherlands and Paraguay vs Germany ended in dramatic penalty shootouts.

Two of Monday’s Round of 32 World Cup football matches ended in dramatic penalty shootouts after 1-1 draws.

In Germany vs Paraguay, both teams scored one goal during regular time. While Germany scored another goal, the referee watched a video replay and overturned the goal by Jonathan Tah due to a foul by Waldemar Anton on goalkeeper Orlando Gill. Gill then saved two shots, and Paraguay won the penalty shootout by 4-3, handing Germany its first-ever World Cup penalty shootout loss in football history.

In its match against the Netherlands, Morocco scored one goal during the last few minutes of the game, equalising to a 1-1 tie. Morocco then claimed a 3-2 victory on the following penalty shootout.

In this explainer, we break down what extra time is, and what the rules for extra time and penalty shootouts are.

What is extra time?

If the 90 minutes of standard gameplay fail to yield a winner in the World Cup knockout stages, extra time, or an additional period of play, is used to determine a winner.

This is a tiebreaker phase before moving on to penalties to determine the winner of the match.

How long is the extra time in the World Cup?

Extra time lasts for a total of 30 minutes, broken into two 15-minute halves.

At half-time, the teams switch sides as they do during a 90-minute match.

When does a penalty shootout happen?

A penalty shootout – when a series of strikers from each side takes aim at the goal one after another – takes place if a match is still tied after the 30 minutes of extra time.

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What are the rules for a penalty shootout?

A coin toss by the referee determines which goal the shootout is to be taken at. A second toss usually decides which team takes the first strike.

In the initial round, each team selects five players to take the first five strikes. Teams alternate attempts: Team A, then Team B, and so on.

Only players who were on the pitch at the final whistle of extra time can take penalties, and any eligible player can be chosen as a striker, including the goalkeeper.

If the teams remain tied after five penalties each, the shootout goes to sudden death.

Each team takes one penalty per round. As soon as one team scores while the other misses in the same pair, the shootout ends.

The goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the striker, between the posts until the ball is kicked. He can move along the line laterally but may not advance in front of it.

What were some of the most famous penalty shootouts of all time?