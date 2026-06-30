Valiant Serena beaten on Wimbledon return, Swiatek survives scare

Ben Shelton dumped out by Finland’s Otto Virtanen as Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur progress in straight sets.

Serena Williams suffered a dramatic first-round defeat on her return to singles tennis at Wimbledon as she succumbed to inspired Australian youngster Maya Joint, while Iga Swiatek started her title defence with a nervy win.

Williams lost 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 on Centre Court in her first professional singles match on Tuesday since “evolving away” from tennis in 2022, despite threatening a comeback after saving a match point in the second set.

The 44-year-old showed glimpses of her vintage best but ran out of steam after breaking first in the decider, slipping to a third consecutive first-round exit at the All England Club, after suffering the same fate in both 2021 and four years ago.

“I didn’t get much sleep last night, I was up until 2:00 am last night just thinking about it,” said 20-year-old Joint.

“The start was was very nerve-wracking. Trying to close out the match, she definitely raised her level.”

Williams announced her shock return to the sport earlier this month and had played two doubles matches ahead of Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion became the second-oldest player to feature in the Wimbledon women’s singles in the Open era, after nine-time champion Martina Navratilova who reached the second round aged 47 in 2004.

Williams was given a rousing reception when she stepped on to court, but the crowd could not push her to a famous victory, despite rapturous celebrations when she won the second set.

She was given a standing ovation as she walked on court before the match started under a closed roof and several supporters held up signs with messages like “Welcome Back” and one wore a T-shirt with the text “Unstoppable Queen.”

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The American legend won the last of her seven Wimbledon titles a decade ago and her last Grand Slam triumph came at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant with her first child.

Joint, who had lost 13 of her last 14 matches and slipped to 87th in the WTA rankings, rediscovered the game which had taken her into the top 30 as recently as February.

She will next face Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala after the 29th seed dropped just three games in her first-ever Wimbledon win over Renata Zarazua.

Serena will turn her attention to her bid to win a seventh Wimbledon women’s doubles title alongside 46-year-old sister Venus.

Swiatek, Rybakina survive scares

Reigning champion Swiatek recovered from a second-set blip to battle past Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Last year, she bounced back after losing her French Open crown by romping to a maiden Wimbledon title but she was far from her best 12 months on against Townsend.

The Pole made 16 unforced errors in a poor second set, but managed to take a tense decider to set up a second-round meeting with former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.

“I don’t think I won any three-set match this year, so happy to do it here as it means a lot to be opening the court here as defending champion,” said third seed Swiatek.

Second seed Elena Rybakina, who could take the world-number-one ranking from Aryna Sabalenka next week, also had to dig deep to battle past 2025 French Open semi-finalist Lois Boisson in three sets.

Amanda Anisimova began her bid to go one better than last year, when she lost the final 6-0, 6-0 to Swiatek, cruising to a straight-sets win on Tuesday against Lina Gjorcheska of North Macedonia.

Zverev battles through

French Open champion Alexander Zverev came through a tricky first-round test against Belgian youngster Alexander Blockx with a 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/0) victory.

The German second seed, who took advantage of the shock early exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic to clinch his long-awaited maiden major title at Roland Garros, is hoping to get past the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time.

fourth seed Ben Shelton was dumped out by Finland’s Otto Virtanen, missing a match point before losing 11/9 in a fifth-set tie-break.

American sixth seed Taylor Fritz, who reached the semi-finals last year and fifth seed Alex de Minaur both progressed in straight sets.